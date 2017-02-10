Join openDemocracy! We are looking for an experienced administrator to ensure the smooth running of our office and support our editorial team.

The role of the Operations & Editorial Assistant is to ensure the smooth running of the openDemocracy office by supporting the Head of Operations & Finance in the areas of office management and administration, project support, HR and training and also to provide editorial support to the Main Site Editorial team.

This is a role for someone who is passionate about openDemocracy’s mission: to challenge power and inspire change through tenacious reporting, thoughtful analysis and democratic debate. You will have proven experience in operations / administrative / project support roles. Experience of writing and editing for digital media is also desirable and, although writing and editing articles won’t be part of the day-to-day job, support and development in this area will also be available.

The key responsibilities of the role are:

- Office management & administration – ensuring the smooth running of the openDemocracy office by establishing and maintaining effective systems and processes.

- HR & Training – assisting the Head of Operations & Finance to support oD’s brilliant staff by organising staff training, reviewing and updating training guides and managing recruitment and induction processes.

- Project support – supporting the development of project management processes and administration of main site projects, taking the lead on communicating with team members and monitoring progress.

- Editorial support – supervising our team of editorial volunteers, management of our unsolicited editorial submissions system, day-to-day support on social media and assisting the main site and wider editorial team with general publishing, organisational and technical support.

For more details, click here to see job description and person specification.

How to apply

Candidates must be able to demonstrate the skills, knowledge and experience detailed in the person specification section of the job description.

To apply please click here to submit your CV and a letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role as detailed in the job description. Please also include details of two referees (we will request permission before contacting any referees) and whether you are applying for the role on full-time, part-time or flexible basis.

Application deadline: Noon on Monday 27th February 2017 with interviews the week commencing 6th March 2017.

openDemocracy welcomes diversity. In particular, we encourage people from groups who tend to be underrepresented in the media sector to apply.