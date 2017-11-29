Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: authors debated hard data, women’s rights, and Trump’s human rights record

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated the value of hard data, the importance of funding young feminists, women’s rights, Trump’s human rights record, and the value of diversity in the human rights system.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, César Rodríguez-Garavito discussed a new collaboration in Colombia that is bringing scientists and activists together to use hard data in advocacy efforts. Next, Felogene Anumo and Ruby Johnson argued that young feminists need more resources to continue their work in global resistance, and James Ron presented survey evidence showing that most people believe that women’s rights are in fact human rights. David Forsythe then commented on how Trump is not deviating very far from America’s general track record on human rights. Finally, Barbara Klugman and her colleagues discussed the importance of diversity in creating systemic change in human rights.

