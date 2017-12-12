Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: governments stifle dissent and obscure motivations for violence against the Rohingya

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated how NGOs can speak out against governments that muzzle them, why activists should stop labelling the violence in Myanmar a religious conflict, and how science can help stop modern-day slavery.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, David Kode outlined that rising clampdowns in many countries on NGOs that speak out against their governments. Elizabeth Shakman Hurd argued that the repeated insistence to label the violence in Myanmar against the Rohingya as a religious conflict obscures the real issues at hand. Finally, Zoe Trodd wrote about the challenges of ending modern day slavery and a new science-based research agenda that hopes to tackle this problem.

