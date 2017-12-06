Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: the hope in human rights progress alongside the inequality of the system

The OGR Editorial Team 6 December 2017

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated whether there is evidence for hope in human rights progress, along with questions on how to change the systematic inequality between global North and global South human rights organizations.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Kathryn Sikkink presented evidence showing that we should be hopeful—and not hopeless—about the future of human rights. In addition, Barbara Klugman and her colleagues contributed two pieces on the inequality of the human rights system: one that discusses the importance of shifting power dynamics in human rights, and another which argues how human rights funding is systematically inequitable—and how to fix it.

We continuously publish new content and create different themes for debate and dialogue. Stay informed by subscribing here for weekly updates. Interested in writing for us? Click here for submission guidelines.

 

 

About the author

Visit the OpenGlobalRights Team page to learn more about us. 

Related Articles
Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: authors debated hard data, women’s rights, and Trump’s human rights record
Last week on OpenGlobalRights: bad faith, effective campaigning and climate protectors
The OGR Editorial Team
Last week on OpenGlobalRights: climate change, women’s health, and the “dirt” on clean energy
The OGR Editorial Team
Related Articles
Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: authors debated hard data, women’s rights, and Trump’s human rights record

Last week on OpenGlobalRights: bad faith, effective campaigning and climate protectors

The OGR Editorial Team 

Last week on OpenGlobalRights: climate change, women’s health, and the “dirt” on clean energy

The OGR Editorial Team 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.