Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: the hope in human rights progress alongside the inequality of the system

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated whether there is evidence for hope in human rights progress, along with questions on how to change the systematic inequality between global North and global South human rights organizations.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Kathryn Sikkink presented evidence showing that we should be hopeful—and not hopeless—about the future of human rights. In addition, Barbara Klugman and her colleagues contributed two pieces on the inequality of the human rights system: one that discusses the importance of shifting power dynamics in human rights, and another which argues how human rights funding is systematically inequitable—and how to fix it.

