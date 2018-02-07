Print Friendly and PDF
Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: online documentation and advocating for environmental rights

The OGR Editorial Team 7 February 2018

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated how best to use online information to document rights abuses and the need to push for the right to a healthy environment.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Enrique Piraces discussed the importance of properly preserving and verifying online evidence of human rights violations, and how this evidence can strengthen advocacy. Marcos A. Orellana then argued that advocates must take advantage of new opportunities arising around the right to a healthy environment.

