Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Last week on OpenGlobalRights: bridging different rights movements, shifting funding power, and re-imagining democracy.

The OGR Editorial Team 24 January 2018

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated the value of cross-movement collaborations, the need to shift the power in human rights funding and decision-making, and how to re-imagine democracy in 2018.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Claudia Samcam discussed the value of using cross-movement collaborations to tackle the increasing complexity of human rights problems. Jenny Barry argued that funders will see more powerful results when they put decision-making into the hands of local activists. Finally, Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah outlined the five key battles in 2018 that will face human rights defenders trying to re-imagine democracy in our rapidly changing world.

We continuously publish new content and create different themes for debate and dialogue. Stay informed by subscribing here for weekly updates. Interested in writing for us? Click here for submission guidelines.

About the author

Visit the OpenGlobalRights Team page to learn more about us. 

Related Articles
Last week on OpenGlobalRights: protecting landless peoples, HIV activism, and the right to a healthy environment in the Americas
The OGR Editorial Team
Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: governments stifle dissent and obscure motivations for violence against the Rohingya
The OGR Editorial Team
Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: the hope in human rights progress alongside the inequality of the system
The OGR Editorial Team
Related Articles
Last week on OpenGlobalRights: protecting landless peoples, HIV activism, and the right to a healthy environment in the Americas

The OGR Editorial Team 

Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: governments stifle dissent and obscure motivations for violence against the Rohingya

The OGR Editorial Team 

Last week on OpenGlobal Rights: the hope in human rights progress alongside the inequality of the system

The OGR Editorial Team 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.