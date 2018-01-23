Last week on OpenGlobalRights: bridging different rights movements, shifting funding power, and re-imagining democracy.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated the value of cross-movement collaborations, the need to shift the power in human rights funding and decision-making, and how to re-imagine democracy in 2018.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Claudia Samcam discussed the value of using cross-movement collaborations to tackle the increasing complexity of human rights problems. Jenny Barry argued that funders will see more powerful results when they put decision-making into the hands of local activists. Finally, Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah outlined the five key battles in 2018 that will face human rights defenders trying to re-imagine democracy in our rapidly changing world.

We continuously publish new content and create different themes for debate and dialogue. Stay informed by subscribing here for weekly updates. Interested in writing for us? Click here for submission guidelines.