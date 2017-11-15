Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Last week on OpenGlobalRights: climate change, women’s health, and the “dirt” on clean energy

The OGR Editorial Team 15 November 2017

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated childrens’ and women’s rights in relation to climate change, the value in watering down rights rhetoric, and false promises behind “clean” energy.

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, as part of our newly launched theme on climate change, Alice Thomas highlighted how children are bearing the brunt of climate change yet are being left out of climate negotiations. Leah Davidson continued this discussion with her article on the importance of intergenerational cooperation to combat the detrimental effects of climate change. In addition, Eniko Horvath and Christen Dobson noted that in new developments with supposedly “clean” renewable energy, human rights must take priority, while Hwei Mian Lim put forward a compelling argument on how climate change is putting women’s health at risk. Lastly, Astrid Puentes Riaño presented the case of Brazil’s Belo Monte dam as a tragic example of how not to produce clean energy.

We are also partnering with the University of Dayton Human Rights Center to discuss the social practice of human rights, and in this new series, Tony Talbott suggested that watering down human rights rhetoric could actually help strengthen human rights in some circumstances.

