Last week on OpenGlobalRights: communities influence investment banks but the UN loses credibility

The OGR Editorial Team 22 November 2017

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated whether community-led activism can influence big investment banks, how the “three generations” theory of human rights should be debunked, and why people in the global South do not trust the UN. 

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, John Mwebe and Preksha Kumar discuss Malawi’s Lilongwe water project as an example of how community-led activism and research can influence investment banks. Steven L.B. Jensen then sparked debate by declaring that the “three generations” theory of human rights has no historical or analytical basis, and in fact obscures the relationship between rights. Next, Kristi Heather Kenyon argued that the history and culture of each country determine whether “top down” or “bottom up” human rights strategies will be effective. Finally, Charles T. Call, David Crow and James Ron examine the apparent contradiction that many Republicans believe the UN curbs America’s interests, yet people in the global South often view the UN as a tool of the United States.

