Last week on OpenGlobalRights: the complexities of being High Commissioner, defending LGBTI in Indonesia, and mapping human rights funding

The OGR Editorial Team 14 February 2018

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated whether the High Commissioner for Human Rights job is do-able at all, how best to defend LGBTI communities in Indonesia, and why mapping human rights funding can improve advocacy. 

Last week on OpenGlobalRights, Devandy Ario Putro discussed how best to defend LGBTI people amidst rising levels of intolerance in Indonesia. David Petrasek then argued that the early resignation of yet another High Commissioner for Human Rights may be an indication that the job itself is not feasible. Finally, Anna Koob and Sarah Tansey discussed newly launched data that maps out trends in human rights funding, showing how such patterns can make advocacy more effective.

