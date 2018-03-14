The latest on OpenGlobalRights: confronting cartel control, debating foreign aid, and reframing sexual harassment

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated cartel control of utilities in Kenya, state repression in Thailand, lessons for human rights educators, sexual harassment as gender-based violence, and the trend of climate change lawsuits.

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, Collins Liko argued that community participation can mitigate the damaging effects of armed actors controlling public utilities. Salvador Santino F. Regilme, Jr. then discussed how foreign aid can increase state repression in Thailand and other countries. Sarah Knuckey and Su Anne Lee provided 11 lessons for human rights educators and supervisors, and Sarah Dávila-Ruhaak argued that reframing sexual harassment as gender-based violence changes the possibilities around responsibility and recourse. Finally, Camila Bustos discussed a new climate change lawsuit in Colombia that is part of a growing trend demanding better environmental protection.

