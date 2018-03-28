Print Friendly and PDF
The latest on OpenGlobalRights: defending indigenous rights in the Trump era and illegal logging in South Sudan

The OGR Editorial Team 28 March 2018

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated the challenges of defending indigenous human rights in the Trump era and the illegal logging that is fuelling conflict in South Sudan.

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, Tereza M. Szeghi examined the various challenges of defending indigenous rights in America, and the effect of President Trump’s human rights policies. Caroline Kiarie-Kimondo then discussed the rapid rise of illegal logging in South Sudan and how this deforestation is fuelling the region’s conflict. Shayna Plaut explained the complexities of effective human rights education, and Pratima Gurung discussed how collaboration across movements can fill funding gaps in Nepal. 

