The latest on OpenGlobalRights: gene editing, the activist balance, and engaging corporations

The OGR Editorial Team 28 February 2018

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, authors debated the perils of gene editing, how to be globally connected but locally rooted, and what risks are needed to make human rights progress.

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, Marcy Darnovsky, Leah Lowthorp and Katie Hasson discussed why reproductive gene editing imperils human rights. Urantsooj Gombosuren and Marte Hellema then outlined the challenges of being both globally connected and locally rooted as an activist. Maria Bobenrieth argued that making progress in human rights requires taking risks and engaging with the corporate sector, while Marc Limon questioned whether the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is an impossible job after all.

