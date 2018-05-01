The latest on OpenGlobalRights: using the SDGs to curb authoritarian power and framing gun violence as a human rights issue

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, authors discuss how the Sustainable Development Goals might break human rights gridlock, why the right to bear arms is not a human right, and when human rights law is central to global health governance.

Recently on OpenGlobalRights, Ted Piccone argued that the rights-based development in the Sustainable Development Goals could help to break the rise of authoritarian powers. In addition, Geoff Dancy argued that the right to bear arms is not a human right, and guns are used far more often to violate human rights than the defend them.

Matheus Hernandez continued the debate on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, arguing that the mandate is difficult but critical, and Sukti Dhital discussed how legal empowerment is an effective way to reimagine justice. Benjamin Mason Meier and Lawrence O. Gostin then argued that human rights law is central to global health governance, while Kate Donald and Silke Staab evaluated whether the SDGs could really deliver on gender equality.

We are continuously publishing new content and creating different themes for debate and dialogue, so stay informed by subscribing here for weekly updates. Interested in writing for us? Click here for submission guidelines.