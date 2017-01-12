openJustice had its official launch party this week. Helena Kennedy talked about access to justice, justice post-Brexit and the future of human rights in the UK.
Make justice great again
This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.