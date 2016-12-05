Rethinking the BBC: A book launch

Rethinking the BBC: Public Media in the 21st Century is a FREE e-book from Our Beeb, which brings together industry insiders and outsiders, cultural figures, academics and activists, to not only provide fresh analyses, but concrete proposals towards a BBC fit for the future. It draws on more than three years of debate and argument at openDemocracy’s OurBeeb project and there is no cosy consensus about how the corporation should be reformed.



Contributors include Mariana Mazzucato, Anthony Barnett, Michael Gardiner, and Aaron Bastani; cultural figures including Brian Eno, Philip Pullman and Ian McEwan; and broadcasters and journalists including George Monbiot, Sarah O’Connell, Meirion Jones and Lis Howell.

To mark the publication of Rethinking the BBC: Public Media in the 21st Century, Our Beeb hosted a book launch in Shoreditch, East London to debate the future of the BBC. We hosted media students, campaigners and journalists for a panel discussion with journalist Owen Jones, writer and former BBC employee Fiona Chesterson, and academic and campaigner Des Freedman.

DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY HERE.