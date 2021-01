Что случилось с демократией в 2020 году?

On 5 January, Georgians vote in two critical Senate run-off elections: the result decides who controls the US Senate. Our editor-in-chief Mary Fitzgerald is finding out what people are saying on the ground – and in this live discussion will ask leading experts and activists what the results mean.

Join us on Thursday 7 January, 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

Hear from:

Andra Gillespie Associate professor of political science, Emory University, Atlanta

Greg Palast Investigative journalist, filmmaker and author of 'The Best Democracy Money Can Buy'

Nsé Ufot CEO, New Georgia Project

Aaron White North America editor, openDemocracy

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy