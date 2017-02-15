The sociology and psychology of xenophobia

In votes for Brexit, and in Trump, we are hearing an indivisible claim for a national, ethnic, gender and class identity. But the claim emerges not from pride, but from shame.

‘Sheffield,’ he snorted, when I said where I was from.

Someone else chimed in, ‘People can’t help where they come from.’

‘They can move,’ he answered.

This short exchange was one of my first as an undergraduate at Cambridge University. At Cambridge a decade before me, Jo Cox encountered similar kinds of ignorant privilege. Cox later moved assuredly between London’s cosmopolitan elite and her South Yorkshire constituents. After her murder, there was hardly a political journalist or development policy leader who didn’t claim her a close friend – and note that she was a ‘proud Yorkshire lass’. But crossing the divide between England’s post-industrial working-class and its cosmopolitan circles took her twenties. And the xenophobia that ultimately took Cox’s life, and propelled the Brexit vote, is a by-product of this divide.

The problem is ‘they can move’ is not just a naïve nineteen-year-old’s retort. It has been England’s default policy position for at least a decade. Recurring think pieces and policy briefs claim that Labour’s public investment in post-industrial areas was essentially, as they put it to me in person, ‘pissing up the wall’. Instead, people should move to growth areas, like Cambridge. Espousing such a prescription was itself an effective pitch for a place in the commentariat. One’s politics was largely irrelevant; it would signal the speaker ‘got’ economics.

But understanding why white working class people in post-industrial areas haven’t moved out or up (and the two often go together) – and the scorn they hear over their inability to do so – is necessary to explain both their persistent economic distress, and growing anti-immigrant, authoritarian, and racist sentiments. Sentiments that, in strongly predicting voting for Brexit, and Trump, have produced a political earthquake.

We have to start by recognising that many people don’t want to move. People are attached to the place they grew up in – even when they know it’s ugly, grey, and jobless. They are attached to their family – no matter how apparently ‘troubled’. They have friendships – sometimes more authentic than those who have ‘networks’ can conceive of. They identify with their place and their class – and will only the more so as others mock it.

But let us also consider why some people can’t move. People who do move, from a class or a place, within or between countries, have often been enabled by advantages. Who moves is not random, but selective. To move takes resources – and not just the travel fare, moving costs, or formal education. They might include subtle factors hard to measure like support from peers, the mind for the complexity, the imagination for the ambition, the stomach for the homesickness – and the readiness to risk rejection.

Those left behind, after a loss of mining and manufacturing jobs that began 50 years ago, are less likely to have these advantages. So too are their children and grandchildren. This is how, despite discrimination and exclusion, ethnic minorities in the UK can have things the white working-class lack. At school in England, minority working-class boys fare better than their white counterparts, while more diverse inner London schools perform better than majority white ones. Experiences vary widely, especially by class, but maybe they had pushier and protective parents, who didn’t leave home for nothing – and knew their kids would face prejudice. Maybe they had family abroad, and so a wider mental map that better orientated them in a global world. Their cognitive capacity, knowing two or more languages, might be sharper too. Their tastes in foods, clothes, and music more easily cross cultures. So total is England’s class system, distinguishing and ordering people on their every habit, you can be lucky if, by virtue of migrant parents, you don’t neatly fit into it. So total is England’s class system, you can be lucky if by virtue of migrant parents, you don’t neatly fit into it.

The young man who scoffed at Sheffield, as one extreme example, was not white skin, let alone blue blood. His father was an Indian-born professional. He had attended a top London grammar school – the kind that has Boris Johnson bestow prizes on practically every leaver. He spent most of Fresher’s Week mentioning that he’d travelled to all but one continent. (Antarctica was planned for the summer.) Paris was a hop, but it soon transpired Cambridge was the furthest he’d been outside London.

Migrant advantages are at the margins, and the above examples are stereotypes (on average in the UK, minorities are just as socially mobile as whites). But the point is violently victimized minorities can still have advantages that a native-born, working-class population does not. And competition doesn’t have to be an absolute one for jobs or wages. The competition is a relative one: for deservingness and dignity.

Even subtle extra resources can be enough to create jealousy among the white working class towards migrants and minorities. Never mind being systematically excluded from some occupations, as long as you have an uncle’s uncle who gives you a job in one. Better, perhaps, to belong to a recognised minority community or faith, than none at all. Jealousy, of course, never excuses racism or xenophobia. But this potent mix of emotions – fear, inadequacy, resentment, helplessness, distrust, and disgust – can help us comprehend it.

Does it help when liberals point out how much migrants contribute to the UK? To be told that the Polish builders are harder working than the native born or the Spanish sandwich-shop servers have a better attitude than young local workers? Or that many of our doctors, scientists, and lawyers – professions still largely closed to those from lower classes—are not white or British? Or that, as is the global economist consensus, they add to a nation’s prosperity.

Why would the white working class celebrate that the Mayor of London is not only Muslim, but also the son of a bus driver? Or that the London Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, the ambitious type they bullied at school, has a Jamaican and northern working class father? It only shows them up.

Xenophobia does not flare up when migrants are failing to fall in line with national cultural values — it flares up when the native-born are. Slow-burning anti-Semitism, some scholars think, turned into a wild fire when Jews took up new opportunities that Germans were poorly prepared for and nostalgically resisted. Mainstream mobility narratives not only fail to resonate, but cause offence.

This is why mainstream mobility narratives not only fail to resonate, but cause offence. Those with the work ethic and grit – with the literal ‘get up and go’– are the ones higher classes may occasionally make space for, and celebrate. Those who don’t, they say, lack character. Character, as if it were an essential property of an individual untouched by social or economic context. Character, as if the recent shift in its meaning – from acting morally to acting in whatever way successful people do – were seamless.

The reaction to this story has been to reverse it – to claim the superiority of the worst stereotypes of what is a plurality of white working class cultures in an attempt to restore respect and worthiness. Theresa May has strategically honed this inverse snobbery, lacing it with xenophobic rhetoric. But many in and around Labour, and from before Corbyn, have also resorted to it. The Conservatives, for example, only extended Ed Miliband’s proposal to require companies to declare their numbers of foreign employees.

This populist reaction can never challenge the economic injustice – or the psychic injury – of class inequality, because it essentialises class. It shares the ultimate elitist idea: class is an intrinsic, immoveable property of people; each class should stay in their place. We need only look at Labour’s own internal operation to remind us that the likely alternative to a meritocratic, progressivist ethos is not a more collectivist, egalitarian ethos but an exclusionary, sexist, nepotistic, cronyist - and deeply unpopular - one.

The white working class reaction is understandable, because the disrespect they experience is undeniable. But being a true ally of this group – let alone a coherent egalitarian – means resisting and rising above it. It starts by not imputing onto 'the masses' immoveably irrational, illiberal attitudes. In votes for Brexit, and in Trump, we are hearing an indivisible claim for a national, ethnic, gender and class identity. But the claim emerges not from pride, but from shame.

The jealous group, like the lover, is only more likely to see their fears of humiliation and abandonment come true. For it is not that the advantages, including the “character traits“, of those who ‘get up and go’ are never liberating or life-enhancing. It is that they are what class domination denies. A ‘growth mindset’ develops when things, for you and for the people around you, generally work out. When others help you learn and get better, and when barriers really can be overcome. And people might show more ‘grit’ if there were opportunities worth working and waiting for. The stock line that ‘liberal freedoms are bourgeois’ has never supported democratic socialism.

Nor is it that helping people move up, out or even simply on from the trauma of industrial and imperial decline is an elitist imposition. On the contrary, the notion that some things simply aren’t for the likes of some – whether good education, health, home ownership, environmental or human rights protection – has always been the convenient way to conserve power. The stock line that ‘liberal freedoms are bourgeois’ has never supported democratic socialism, as much as it has conservatism and fascism.

We deny people dignity when we deny them the possibility of moving place, class, or mindset. When, facing a new rise of precarious work, we regress to claiming equality, security, and autonomy, on its old, precarious basis: chauvinism. When, as both Labour and the Conservatives have done, we pat the white working class on the imagined flat-cap, with false promises of bringing back the nineteen-fifties.

We can see how the current assault on minorities and the liberal elite is a tempting story for the white working class. But let's not forget that they will not benefit from it. That’s because the wider the divide between the white and the non-white, the working and the middle class, and the stuck and the movers, the more its real elite rules.

England’s dominant elite is not liberal at all, but essentially feudal: its power is connected with global finance, but remains rooted in land and press ownership, the aristocracy and the Lords. Supported by its Conservative Party representatives, it still dismisses demands for better education, jobs, housing, health, environments, childhoods – and tax on unearned wealth that might pay for them – as the politics of envy. But it is envy of others that its hateful politics has fed off: a politics that denies the possibility of movement, not least toward a more dignified future for the white working class.