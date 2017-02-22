Job: Assistant editor, openDemocracyUK

2 days a week (flexible hours). £22,000 pa, pro rata. Apply by midnight on Wednesday 15 March.



openDemocracyUK addresses the unfolding crisis in Britain's democracy, its root causes and the injustices which stem from it. We stand for democracy, liberty, justice and economic empowerment, and we provide a platform for citizens and movements to expose what's going on and work out how to change it.

We are looking for an assistant editor to commission, edit, publish and promote articles, essays, videos and other content. As well as working on pieces about a broad range of issues in a remarkable period in British politics, this role will have a particular focus on our New Thinking for the British Economy project, where we’re facilitating a conversation about how to build a just, sustainable economy from the ashes of the old.

Job Description:

This role will involve:

- Editing and publishing regular essays, articles and multimedia content about British politics and the crisis in British democracy.

- Reading through submissions and deciding what to publish and what not to publish.

- Liaising with authors about their pieces.

- Developing ideas for people to commission and approaching them.

- Publishing regular essays and articles on our New Thinking for the British Economy microsite.

- Helping steer the project, including joining discussions about its ongoing direction.

- Promoting articles on social media to grow and diversify our audience.

- Reading openDemocracyUK articles and preparing the oD-UK front page.

Person Specification:

Essential:

- An interest in and understanding of UK politics.

- A passion for economic justice issues in the UK.

- A yearning for a more just and democratic UK and support for openDemocracy’s aims and values.

- Skill in editing writing to make it clear, powerful and beautiful.

- The ability to check facts, proofread, and produce ‘clean’ copy.

- A deftness with social media.

- Very organised, able to prioritise and reprioritise rapidly in a sometimes fast-changing context.

- General computer skills and an ability to learn new systems.

Desirable:

- A basic knowledge of how to edit video and audio content.

- Experience using content management systems such as Wordpress and/or Drupal.

- Experience of writing powerfully about politics.

- An understanding of Google Analytics and how to learn what works and doesn’t when promoting articles.

- Experience of structural oppression in the UK; whether it be race, gender, faith, class, sexuality, migrant status, disability or any other factor through which people in Britain are systematically disempowered.

We particularly hope to see applications from people from groups underrepresented in the media, including people of colour, migrants, working class people, disabled people and women.

Click here to apply.

