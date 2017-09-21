Lure of Greatness, the video

In early August, before it was officially published, The New Statesman published a striking review of Anthony Barnett’s The Lure of Greatness by John Harris, welcoming it as a ‘punk polemic’. Harris has distinguished himself with his outstanding video reports, Anywhere but Westminster. Taking a real interest in what goes on outside the bubble he engaged with Barnett’s argument - that the frustration of English democracy and voice and its capture by ‘Great Britishness’ was a determining factor in Brexit.

After that, there was no response at all in the main London newspapers to Barnett’s call to understand the reasons for Brexit and Trump. With the exception of Suzanne Moore in her G2 column, there seems to be a reluctance to confront his case that there are profound democratic causes which have enflamed millions. So we decided to make a video for social media to let readers know that the book existed. Here it is. Please share it and read the book, it is very stimulating.

Just as the video was finished Fintan O’Toole wrote a blistering review in The Irish Times that recognises the link between ‘the best book on Brexit so far’ and openDemocracy ‘flying the flag for transparency, reform and genuine popular power’.

Please join Caroline Lucas MP, Suzanne Moore, Anthony Barnett and others to debate ‘Confronting Brexit and Trump’ at London's Emmanuel Centre, 31 Oct 2017 7.30 to 9.15. Tickets here.