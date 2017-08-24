Print Friendly and PDF
Saskia Sassen at DiEM25's "Next stop 2019?"

Saskia Sassen 24 August 2017

"You don’t need to change everything to bring foundational change."

"So it seems to me that one question we might want to ask is: how do complex systems change? So let’s think DiEM. DiEM wants to make a significant change in how things are running, the distribution of the goodies, all of that. Now if it is the case and I think that it is the case, that complex systems change not by changing everything - if you want to change everything you have a major challenge - but if they change by just shifting certain capabilities from one type of organising logic to another type of organising logic - the shift from mass consumption to the current period - then you are dealing with a very different mode from which you can intervene to change a complex system. DiEM then represents one set of strands….you don’t need to change everything to bring foundational change."

Saskia Sassen is professor of sociology at Columbia University, New York. Her latest book is, Expulsions: Brutality and Complexity in the Global EconomyCambridge, Mass: Harvard University Press/Belknap, June 2014. 

