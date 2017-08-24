Saskia Sassen at DiEM25's "Next stop 2019?"

"So it seems to me that one question we might want to ask is: how do complex systems change? So let’s think DiEM. DiEM wants to make a significant change in how things are running, the distribution of the goodies, all of that. Now if it is the case and I think that it is the case, that complex systems change not by changing everything - if you want to change everything you have a major challenge - but if they change by just shifting certain capabilities from one type of organising logic to another type of organising logic - the shift from mass consumption to the current period - then you are dealing with a very different mode from which you can intervene to change a complex system. DiEM then represents one set of strands….you don’t need to change everything to bring foundational change."