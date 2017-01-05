only search openDemocracy.net

Let's take back our media

BRIAN ENO and YANIS VAROUFAKIS and CAROLINE LUCAS and PETER OBORNE and PAUL MASON and SULTAN SOOUD AL QASSEMI and ELLIE MAE O'HAGAN and OLESYA KHROMEYCHUK and OPENDEMOCRACY

To mark Trump's inauguration, we're releasing this call to action. Join us!

Donald Trump and the return of class: an interview with Francis Fukuyama

FRANCIS FUKUYAMA and NATALIA KOULINKA

“What is happening in the politics of the US particularly, but also in other countries, is that identity in a form of nationality or ethnicity or race has become a proxy for class.”

How has the American style of truthfulness influenced the rise of Trump?

JULIAN RATCLIFFE

Trump’s bombastic theatricality should be interpreted as a nostalgic return to the monopoly on self-evidence that founded the United States.

The die is cast: why Trump can’t help but try dictatorship

JIM SLEEPER

America’s founding fathers read intently Gibbon's account of how Augustus eviscerated the Roman republic’s remaining premises even while persuading them that he was restoring their freedoms. Now we know why.

Six principles for resisting the presidency of Donald Trump

THE BEAUTIFUL TROUBLE TEAM

Nonviolent action works best when you stay nonviolent and study the terrain on which you’re fighting.

The internet can spread hate, but it can also help to tackle it

MANA FAROOGHI

Hate picks no sides—it merely fills the gaps left by broken communication.

Who killed bourgeois democracy in Europe?

DIMITRIS DALAKOGLOU and ANTONIS ALEXANDRIDES

When a system calls itself democracy, but forces increasing parts of the demos (people) to live under poverty, its own central concept gradually becomes hollow.

Five ways to build solidarity across our differences

PEROLINE AINSWORTH and KIRAN NIHALANI

How do we build bridges between people who could be allies for radical change but who view each other with anger and suspicion?

Radical left strategies as 'Actually existing Liberalism' collapses

ANDREAS KARITZIS

A few decades after the fall of ‘actually existing socialism’, we are experiencing the fall of ‘actually existing liberalism’, so to speak. How should the left approach this historical moment?

5 reasons Brexit is hazardous to our health

TED SCHRECKER

The post-Brexit deals now being negotiated are likely to leave Britons in poorer health and with a severely damaged or even privatised NHS.

openDemocracy 5 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced investigative journalist to run an exciting new project investigating how commercial pressures are affecting press freedom across Europe.

Sisters and the sisterhood: a video debate with Kimberlé Crenshaw and others

The Institute of Art and Ideas 21 January 2017

As Women's Marches take place around the world, listen to civil rights advocate Kimberle Crenshaw, CEO Margaret Heffernan and journalist Myriam Francois debate feminism, class and solidarity. 

The die is cast: why Trump can’t help but try dictatorship

Jim Sleeper 21 January 2017

America’s founding fathers read intently Gibbon's account of how Augustus eviscerated the Roman republic’s remaining premises even while persuading them that he was restoring their freedoms. Now we know why.

The EU must not abandon African democracy as it battles populism at home

Bram Dijkstra 20 January 2017

The EU is facing an existential crisis and a year of tumultuous elections in member states, but now more than ever, the bloc needs to prove that collective foreign policy can make a difference.

Sturgeon should give Scotland the chance to reject May’s absurd adventurism

Adam Ramsay 20 January 2017

As Theresa May demands Scotland follows her loyally into the night, it's time for Sturgeon to call an independence referendum.

Inequality: when the masters propel us further into class conflict

Callum Alexander Scott 20 January 2017

Aristotle once explained that if wealth ever became too skewed into the hands of too few people, then the majority might well exercise their ‘numerical superiority’ to redistribute that wealth.

From the communism of capital to capital for the commons

Michel Bauwens and Vasilis Kostakis 20 January 2017

A paradox: the more “communist” the sharing license used in the digital commons (no restrictions on sharing), the more capitalist the practice (multinationals can use it for free).

A letter from an inmate of the Southern Gas Corridor

Ilgar Mammadov 20 January 2017

Ilgar_Mammadov.jpgInternational investment in fossil fuel extraction is making me and other Azerbaijani political prisoners hostages to the Aliyev regime.

 

Syria: grassroots democracy, future prospects (Part II)

Joseph Daher 20 January 2017

Part two of this interview with Joseph Daher explores some of the experiments in grassroots democracy and the possible futures in Syria.

Brazil’s locomotive has stopped

Nicola Bilotta 20 January 2017

Oil production has been crucial in fostering not only economic but social growth in Brazil, but now the country is gripped by economic crisis and political instability. Español

Donald Trump and the shape of things to come

John Weeks 20 January 2017

Before the end of 2017, the post-World War II global order of US hegemony will run its course, and authoritarianism will drive domestic policy.

Obama: the black (and blue) president

Daniel Kato 20 January 2017

Obama’s legacy is not just one of inauguration and restoration but also exhaustion.

Cities have no silver bullets to fight Trump

Max Holleran 20 January 2017

American cities risk having global connections that are lambasted by those on the outside, and a growing insularity that separates them from their states.

Let's take back our media

Brian Eno, Yanis Varoufakis, Caroline Lucas, Peter Oborne, Paul Mason, Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Ellie Mae O'Hagan, Olesya Khromeychuk, and openDemocracy 20 January 2017

Racist newspapers, fake news – had enough? openDemocracy takes on the world’s bullies, gives voice to the powerless and hosts sensitive, intelligent debate. Join us today.

Putin's perfect storm

Mohammed Fairouz 20 January 2017

When we fall asleep tonight, America will officially have installed, by design or chance (likely both), a puppet government.

How has the American style of truthfulness influenced the rise of Trump?

Julian Ratcliffe 20 January 2017

Trump’s bombastic theatricality should be interpreted as a nostalgic return to the monopoly on self-evidence that founded the United States.

Donald Trump is even dividing the American pro-life movement

Eloise Blondiau 20 January 2017

Donald Trump is dividing pro-lifers, many of whom feel misrepresented, and don't want the legal restrictions on abortions Trump may offer.

Steve Bannon approaches the gates of power

Amar Diwakar 20 January 2017

A dark knight of an odious reactionary fringe has just been fast-tracked within earshot of the presidency.

Donald Trump is not the problem – he’s the symptom

Nafeez Mosaddeq Ahmed 20 January 2017

Trump is what happens when you fail to understand our global problems in their interconnected, systemic context.

Donald Trump and the return of class: an interview with Francis Fukuyama

Francis Fukuyama and Natalia Koulinka 20 January 2017

“What is happening in the politics of the US particularly, but also in other countries, is that identity in a form of nationality or ethnicity or race has become a proxy for class.”

The wrongs of counter-violence

Paul Rogers 20 January 2017

In the event of a major ISIS-inspired action in Britain, what principles do far-sighted – and brave – politicians need to observe?

Six principles for resisting the presidency of Donald Trump

The Beautiful Trouble Team 20 January 2017

Nonviolent action works best when you stay nonviolent and study the terrain on which you’re fighting.

A whistleblowing platform against corruption for the City Council of Barcelona

Xnet 19 January 2017

Corruption can’t be eliminated by institutions scrutinising themselves. Civil society must play a central, continuous role.

Revolution and counter-revolution in Syria (Part I)

Joseph Daher 19 January 2017

This first part of an interview with Joseph Daher offers an in-depth look at the forces involved in the Syrian revolution, and those who have fought against it.

The Slovenian United Left: from protest to movement, and from movement to party

Alen Toplišek 19 January 2017

Overlooked by many in Europe, a quickly growing radical left party in Slovenia is providing an example to movement and party builders across the continent.

The whole pravda about Russian propaganda

Moritz Gathmann & colleagues 19 January 2017

Are articles about Russian propaganda now more widely read than Russian propaganda itself? A roundtable discussion. Русский

Cohesion in the chaos: uniting human rights methodologies

Katie Kraska 19 January 2017

With the range of options available to document and analyze human rights, it’s important to help researchers and advocates use data responsibly and appropriately. Part of openGlobalRights’ data and rights series.

Community philanthropy is about invisibility

Maria Amália Souza and Francesc Badia i Dalmases 19 January 2017

“You do not have to sit here waiting for someone to ask. You need to go out there and create the networks”, says Maria Amália Souza in Johannesburg. Interview. Español

The consequences of politicized forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Hawre Hasan Hama 19 January 2017

The politicization of the Kurdish military and security forces has a diverse and severe impact on human security, and stability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Call for responses to our policy debate on the overall effect of human trafficking awareness campaigns

