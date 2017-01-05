only search openDemocracy.net

Work: it’s time for a new year’s revolution

ALESSANDRA PIGNI

Feeling burned out in your work for peace and social justice? A new book provides essential guidance.

Syria: prospects and solutions

IRFAN CHOWDHURY

The optimal outcome of the conflict in Syria is for democratic elections to take place and the regime to step down. But what are the real prospects of this happening?

Two states in one homeland: solving the riddle of Resolution 2334

YOSSEF RAPOPORT

A two-state solution has international legitimacy, while a deeply integrated polity seems the only realistic option on-the-ground. Does Two States One Homeland square the circle while giving dignity and human rights a chance

Quo vadis, Europe?

ZYGMUNT BAUMAN

In an article from our archives, Zygmunt Bauman (1925-2017) reflects on Europe's current period of interregnum— when the old is already dead or dying, but the new has not yet been born.

Colombia: the new killings

ANTONIO CABALLERO

20 rural leaders have been killed since the definitive bilateral ceasefire. The suspected killers are the same "dark forces" that have not stopped operating in Colombia under different names. Português Español

A learning experience

EFRAIM PERLMUTTER

Making a few people obscenely rich is no reason for the USA not to have a health system something like Israel’s. There is no free lunch. But the system works.

Pain and torture: state violence in Egypt

MAGED MANDOUR

The root of state violence and torture is not poor police training, nor a political decision that can be reversed, it is the nature of the regime and the political order it has created.

See also
Practising mindfulness at the checkpoint
The dangers of radical self-love
Job: Senior Investigative Journalist

openDemocracy 5 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced investigative journalist to run an exciting new project investigating how commercial pressures are affecting press freedom across Europe.

Was the Richmond Park by-election really a setback for Brexit?

David Elstein 9 January 2017

Was it really Brexit which swung Richmond Park to the Lib Dems?

The knockout punch to the Libyan political agreement

Azza K. Maghur 9 January 2017

If the LPA is not quickly and substantially amended to allow a new executable agreement to be reached, its end will have been written from within its own chapters.

Welcome to the Vortex

Todd Gitlin 9 January 2017

It's time to wade into the swamp  or alternative universe  of right-wing media to really understand the twisted "truths" they report. 

Sunset of the Central American Spring

Héctor Silva Ávalos and Felipe Puerta 9 January 2017

2017 starts with a bitter-sweet taste: that of the successes and failures of the fight against corruption, impunity and organized crime in the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador). Español

On surviving the Christmas holidays as a lesbian in Bulgaria

Lora Novachkova 9 January 2017

"I recall the Christmas of 2011, when I was kindly asked by my family to consult an imam to break the 'evil curse', which had 'made' me a lesbian."

Syria: prospects and solutions

Irfan Chowdhury 9 January 2017

The optimal outcome of the conflict in Syria is for democratic elections to take place and the regime to step down. But what are the real prospects of this happening?

Work: it’s time for a new year’s revolution

Alessandra Pigni 9 January 2017

Feeling burned out in your work for peace and social justice? A new book provides essential guidance.

Two states in one homeland: solving the riddle of Resolution 2334

Yossef Rapoport 8 January 2017

A two-state solution has international legitimacy, while a deeply integrated polity seems the only realistic option on-the-ground. Does Two States One Homeland square the circle while giving dignity and human rights a chance

As the world turns towards the right: what future for the "refugee crisis"?

Carly A. Krakow 8 January 2017

The “refugee crisis” is portrayed as a new phenomenon plaguing Europe, but it is another episode in an old crisis of injustice and rights.

A learning experience

Efraim Perlmutter 8 January 2017

Making a few people obscenely rich is no reason for the USA not to have a health system something like Israel’s. There is no free lunch. But the system works.

Some initial thoughts before a Trump presidency

Kaushik Sunder Rajan 7 January 2017

If – and this is a big if – Democrats continue mobilizing immigrant voters of color, this election will be a reactionary blip in a longer-term pluralization and democratization of America.

A new post-capitalist ecosystem of value creation

Michel Bauwens and Vasilis Kostakis 7 January 2017

How to build the world we want within the world we want to transcend.

Another pipeline through Indian land – this time in Mexico

Andrea Arzaba 6 January 2017

A new pipeline under construction in northern Mexico has sparked major controversy and clashes over land belonging to the Yaqui community. Português Español

What would Twitter be if it adopted Wikipedia’s politics?

Jimmy Tidey 6 January 2017

As Twitter drowns with trolls, dictators and profit warnings, could now be the time for a co-operatively run, open source alternative?

Beyond ‘post-truth’: confronting the new reality

Angela Phillips 6 January 2017

The term ‘post-truth’ is itself a product of seductive alarmism. It’s time we looked at the cold facts of our emerging news systems.

Why do people go to cat cafes? Loneliness and relaxation in a time of neoliberalism

Lorraine Plourde 5 January 2017

After I began researching the explosion of ‘cat cafes’ in post-economic bubble Japan, I discovered an entire healing industry devoted to the commodification of intimacy.

Pain and torture: state violence in Egypt

Maged Mandour 5 January 2017

The root of state violence and torture is not poor police training, nor a political decision that can be reversed, it is the nature of the regime and the political order it has created.

Parliamentary report: immigrants 'should be made to learn English' before arriving in the UK

Katherine Soroya 5 January 2017

An interim report by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Social Integration finds that all migrants should have to learn English.

Fighting on all fronts: women’s resistance in Syria

Leila Al Shami 5 January 2017

Women in Syria face numerous challenges yet continue to struggle against fascism, imperialism and patriarchy

Human rights in a state of perpetual emergency

Dimitris Christopoulos 5 January 2017

How long will it take for the European 'crisis' to be re-framed as the new norm, and what are the potential consequences of that shift?

Colombia: the new killings

Antonio Caballero 4 January 2017

20 rural leaders have been killed since the definitive bilateral ceasefire. The suspected killers are the same "dark forces" that have not stopped operating in Colombia under different names. Português Español

The UK’s generational gap in the gender pay gap

Katherine Soroya 4 January 2017

In the UK, millennials close the gender pay gap to 5% whilst female workers in their 30s and 40s face a ‘rapid rise’ in pay inequality.

Beyond science fiction: Artificial Intelligence and human rights

Jonathan Drake 4 January 2017

Artificial Intelligence is growing at rapid pace, and so are significant ethical and human rights dilemmas. Français

John Berger, witness to the human condition (1926-2017)

Anthony Barnett 3 January 2017

He sought to protect and if necessary salvage humanity from the inhumanity of consumer capitalism. This gives all his work the quality of resistance. Defiant resistance in the face of likely defeat.

Finland experiments with a basic income scheme for unemployed

Dylan Brethour 3 January 2017

It’s the first country in Europe to put the idea into practice.

Algorithms: the villains and heroes of the ‘post-truth’ era

David Beer 3 January 2017

We often focus on the negative or positive impacts of algorithms. But is this a distraction from how power is actually deployed through them?

‘Clarity is more important than money’

John Berger 3 January 2017

After winning the Booker Prize for Fiction in 1972, John Berger spoke out against the award’s historic roots in Caribbean exploitation: “This is why I have to turn this prize against itself.”

Syria: is debate still possible?

Vicken Cheterian 3 January 2017

The violence and polarisation of Syria's long war can induce paralysis of the mind. Only a polity based on law and justice can break the cycle.