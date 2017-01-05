- openDemocracy
- oD-UK
- oDR
- oD 50.50
- democraciaAbierta
- Transformation
- OurBeeb
- More
End of the line: surveillance, precarity and resistance in the call centre
I spent six months undercover in call centres, researching how workers are subject to constant watch, psychological pressure, and what they do to resist. This is what I discovered.
End of the line: surveillance, precarity and resistance in the call centre
I spent six months undercover in call centres, researching how workers are subject to constant watch, psychological pressure, and what they do to resist. This is what I discovered.
This week's editor
En Liang Khong is openDemocracy’s assistant editor.
Understanding the rise of Trump
Why Yemen matters
Digital Liberties
How to fight for digital human rights?