The revolutionary arena: a battle of minds

WAEL ESKANDAR

Six years have passed since that fateful day on January 25. As Egypt plummets into a terrible state, people can't help but ask: "Was it worth it?"

Sisi's neoliberal assault: context and prospects
Our common ground: a salute to the Young Global Collective
Crossing the rubicon: how Egypt's government and public opinion reshaped the Ultras legacy
Voter suppression and human rights in the 2016 American election

AMELIA SHINDELAR

Increasing strictness in voter ID laws and voter intimidation are threatening the right to vote in the United States.

A rights-based approach to technology: gathering admissible evidence and the eyeWitness to Atrocities app

WENDY SUZANNE BETTS and NYANGALA ZOLHO

The right to anonymity, whilst always promoted by accountability mechanisms has never allowed witnesses to give evidence without ever having to identify themselves to some sort of authority.

Empathy and vulnerability in the digital age

RICHARD RABER

The cyber-world collapses the distance between the spectator and the scene of brutality, but does this encourage voyeurism or solidarity?

Facebook’s new role in Europe: protecting Poles from hate speech since 2016

JOANNA KULESZA

A couple of years ago any nationalist statement against the “threat of muslimisation” was widely recognized as the very definition of hate speech across all European countries. By 2016, no longer.

Inclusive education exists in Russia, but only in theory

TATYANA DVORNIKOVA

In Russia, inclusive education needs additional support. Children with special educational needs are often lucky to get any education — or any work afterwards. Русский

Syriza and ANEL: a match made in Greece

VASSILIS PETSINIS

Are we seeing the convergence of Syriza and their right-wing coalition partners, ANEL, into a single party?

Citizens’ Forum: revisiting citizen participation in Portugal

LOURENçO JARDIM DE OLIVEIRA and MANUEL NUNES RAMIRES SERRANO

Which choices would Portuguese citizens make, if only they had the time, information and ideal conditions to reflect on and debate the most important political questions of our age? Interview. Português Español

