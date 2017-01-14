only search openDemocracy.net

Trump’s immigration policy: probably illegal, certainly immoral

MATTHEW C. ALTMAN

The benefits of the ban are nonexistent; the economic, political, and humanitarian costs, very real.

We (still) need to talk about immigration

ROSIE CARTER

We believe that a mature national conversation about immigration will show the British public to be more reasonable than the press or many politicians would have us believe.

The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw the UK parliament vote against its sovereignty

ADAM RAMSAY and ANTHONY BARNETT

Westminster voted to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty, just as Trump rampages through America's rules.

Justice – open to all, like the Ritz hotel

OLIVER CARTER

The UK government has committed to reviewing cuts to legal aid, and, for now, the abolition of the Human Rights Act is on the back burner. However, the fight for justice has only just begun.

Leaving stings in the wounds of others: Donald Trump and American foreign policy

AMIR AHMADI ARIAN

If you are from the Middle East, Donald Trump is a sad reminder of virtually all the mainstream politicians you have lived under, often supported by the US government.

Brexit, populism and the promise of agency

JONATHAN WHITE

In a world experienced as one of out-of-control forces, all the more irresistible at the transnational level, how welcome for many would be the promise to reassert control?

It is the prisons, not the prisoners, that are to blame for record number of deaths

DR DAVID SCOTT

There were a record number of deaths in UK prisons in 2016. The problem lies not with the vulnerability of prisoners or lack of staff but with the deprivation that defines prison life.

En Liang Khong

En Liang Khong is openDemocracy’s assistant editor.

Trump's first hundred days

Why Yemen matters

Digital Liberties

How to fight for digital human rights?

Brexit Chasms

Paris

Anti-Semitism and the left

Anti-SemitismLeft

Job: openDemocracy 50.50 Editor

openDemocracy 14 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced editor with the vision, drive and commitment to take openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism forward.

Scottish independence has to move with the times

Gerry Hassan 4 February 2017

The movement for independence finds itself in a very different context to 2014.

Finally, an end to the cold war?

Graeme Gill 3 February 2017

The much-needed new relationship with the citizenry must involve an end to the conjuring up of an external enemy and the promotion of a “new cold war”.

Romania's government accused of legalising corruption

Dylan Brethour 3 February 2017

Romania's government has been accused of legalising corruption, inspiring the largest protests since the fall of communism. We explain the controversy.

The world is watching—corporate action on Trump travel ban

Salil Tripathi 3 February 2017

Many corporations have already taken a stand against Trump’s travel ban, and corporate leaders advising Trump must defend human rights. A contribution to oGR’s Trump & human rights series.

Lydian International response to ‘Armenia: before the goldrush’

Lydian International 3 February 2017

Lydian International uses their right to reply to Peter Liakhov's article ‘Armenia: before the goldrush’

The BBC and the financial crisis: interview with Dr Mike Berry

Mike Berry and Ian Sinclair 3 February 2017

What can we learn from how the BBC's coverage of the 2008 financial crisis and the long recession that followed?

State surveillance is a global threat to press freedom

Sarah Kavanagh 3 February 2017

The state should not have the power to secretly identify then persecute whistleblowers.

Skin deep: reproducing aboriginal women in colonial Australia

Zoe Holman and Liz Conor 3 February 2017
Zoe Holman speaks to author Liz Conor about her new book 'Skin Deep: Settler Impressions of Aboriginal Women' and the role these colonial images played, and continue to play, in Australia.

Why whistleblowers are essential to democracy

Rebecca Sentance 3 February 2017

In a functioning democracy, it is absolutely crucial for power to be held to account. For this we need whistleblowers.

Theresa May, Donald Trump and the wars to come

Paul Rogers 3 February 2017

The new American regime embraces a dangerous militarism. Britain's government supports the policy at its own risk.

We need to remove free movement from the vicious circle of security.

Didier Bigo and Emmanuel-Pierre Guittet 3 February 2017

While freedoms, such as the principles of equality and non-discrimination, the presumption of innocence and respect for privacy, undoubtedly still exist, they have been relegated to the margins.

The original sin of US foreign policy in the Middle East

Mishana Hosseinioun 3 February 2017

Trump’s policy attempts to apply a tourniquet to the perceived 'Muslim problem' that has been manufactured and now exacerbated by the west's wayward dealings in the Middle East.

Management consultants scoop up on the secretive shake-up of the health service in England

Sarah Carpenter 3 February 2017

These aren't the kind of consultants the NHS needs.

Civic beauty without permission

Richard Whittaker 3 February 2017

Why tile a bridge across one of the busiest streets in a city without a permit and with almost no financial support?

Trump’s immigration policy is certainly immoral, probably illegal

Matthew C. Altman 2 February 2017

The benefits of the ban are nonexistent, but the economic, political, and humanitarian costs are very real. 

We (still) need to talk about immigration

Rosie Carter 2 February 2017

We believe that a mature national conversation about immigration will show the British public to be more reasonable than the press or many politicians would have us believe.

Justice - open to all, like the Ritz hotel

Oliver Carter 2 February 2017

The government has committed to reviewing cuts to legal aid, and, for now, the abolition of the Human Rights Act is on the back burner. However, the fight for justice and government accountability has only just begun.

Brexit, populism and the promise of agency

Jonathan White 2 February 2017

In a world experienced as one of out-of-control forces, all the more irresistible at the transnational level, how welcome for many would be the promise to reassert control?

Leaving stings in the wounds of others: Donald Trump and American foreign policy

Amir Ahmadi Arian 2 February 2017

If you are from the Middle East, Donald Trump is a sad reminder of virtually all the mainstream politicians you have lived under, often supported by the US government.

New series: the environment, corporate power, democracy and the British state

Adam Ramsay 2 February 2017

Our new series will look at why Britain is failing on environmental justice... but, what should we call it?.

Flexibilizing and precarizing the labor market: a neoliberal agenda in Puerto Rico

Gibrán Cruz-Martínez 2 February 2017

If the austerity policies, the deregulation and flexibilization of the labor market did not work in the past, why is the Governor of Puerto Rico expecting it will work now? Español

Gender focus: debates, transformations and potentialities in Colombia’s new peace accord

Génica Mazzoldi and Irina Cuesta 2 February 2017

The new Agreement contains 90% of proposals presented by proponents and critics of the gender-based approach, a solomonic exit from the tensions between the Christian churches and women's organizations and LGBTI. Español

It is the prisons, not the prisoners, that are to blame for record number of deaths

Dr David Scott 2 February 2017

There were a record number of deaths in prison in 2016. The problem lies not with the vulnerability of prisoners or lack of staff but with the deprivation that defines prison life.

The Kurdish region since the coup attempt

Nurcan Baysal 2 February 2017

Especially for the young generation who believes that there is no legal way to gain rights for the Kurdish people, Turkey's government policies will inevitably have tragic consequences.

Making them pay for Maidan

Igor Gukovsky 2 February 2017

You can't understand the Kremlin's agenda without examining the situation of political prisoners — and Ukrainian citizens feature heavily in this list. 

The abdication of The Commons: how Article 50 saw parliament vote against its sovereignty

Adam Ramsay and Anthony Barnett 1 February 2017

Westminster voted tonight to pass responsibility to the people, ending centuries of its sovereignty just as Trump rampages through America's rules.

Europeans should be excited about Benoît Hamon winning the French presidency

Yanis Varoufakis 1 February 2017

From his calls for universal income to his ideas on how to make France’s parliament more representative, Benoît’s candidacy embodies the progressive, democratic values we hold at DiEM25.

Sir Nigel Rodley versus Donald Trump on torture

Halim Shebaya 1 February 2017

The novelty and danger posed by the new US president is the fact that he either does not know, or does not care, that the prohibition of torture is one that is considered to be fundamental.

DiEM25-UK - launching at Conway Hall

Andrew J. Brown 1 February 2017

At Conway Hall in Central London, (long an important place for radical religious, philosophical, social and political thinking in the UK), on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017, DiEM25 held its UK organisational launch.