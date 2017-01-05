only search openDemocracy.net

End of the line: surveillance, precarity and resistance in the call centre

JAMIE WOODCOCK

I spent six months undercover in call centres, researching how workers are subject to constant watch, psychological pressure, and what they do to resist. This is what I discovered.

Marketing mass hysteria: anti-trafficking awareness campaigns go rogue

CRISTINE SARDINA

Efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking contribute to a save and rescue rhetoric that helps little, yet renders the lives of sex workers and minors in the sex trade unsafe.

Let's talk about unity, not division

KIRAN DAURKA

A recent government report on race and integration in the UK has focussed on the differences between us at a time when we must be looking at the ways in which we are, and could become more, united.

Who killed bourgeois democracy in Europe?

DIMITRIS DALAKOGLOU and ANTONIS ALEXANDRIDES

When a system calls itself democracy, but forces increasing parts of the demos (people) to live under poverty, its own central concept gradually becomes hollow.

One Facebook post which shook Russia

ARKADY BABCHENKO

Some called for me to be stripped of citizenship, others are making an online game where you can beat me to death. In Russia, dissidents like me are harassed with impunity.

Reaching Trump supporters with the promise of vision

GEORGE LAKEY

The challenge for progressives is to pay attention to the promise of vision.

In Uzbekistan’s jails, torture is an everyday occurrence

FERGANA NEWS

Trumped up charges, persecution of foreign citizens and extended sentences — this is the face of justice in Uzbekistan. 

A nuclear world: eight-and-a half rogue states

PAUL ROGERS

When disarmament looks remote, straight talking on possession of nuclear weapons is all the more timely.

Job: Senior Investigative Journalist

openDemocracy 5 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced investigative journalist to run an exciting new project investigating how commercial pressures are affecting press freedom across Europe.

Nationalism in Jordan: king, tribe, or country? Part two

Nicolai Due-Gundersen 16 January 2017

Part two of this two-part series reveals the fragmented nature of nationhood in Jordan with the East/West Bank divide and tribalism.

Nationalism in Jordan: king, tribe, or country? Part one

Nicolai Due-Gundersen 16 January 2017

The first article in this two-part series traces the formation of nationalism in Jordan as both a pan-Arab identity and a relationship between Arabs and family rulers.

Guatemala: the democratic challenge

Patricia Ardón 16 January 2017

After the unprecedented mobilizations which led to the overthrow of a corrupt president and vice-president, Guatemala now faces a challenge shared by democracies around the world. Español

Negativity, not pessimism! Remembering Mark Fisher (1968 – 2017)

Adam Harper 16 January 2017

"Mark isn't just the figure behind every significant thing I've done as a critic. His theory is now deeply embedded in who I am and what I say."

Theresa May has handed the NHS crisis to the regions - here's why that should worry us all

Sid Ryan 16 January 2017

Westminster and Whitehall ‘lords and masters’ are making local NHS bosses create NHS plans full of hopelessly optimistic ambitions, and bad excuses for cutting services.

The women of Brest Station

Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska 16 January 2017

These Chechen women are falling foul of changing attitudes on the EU’s eastern border, but they have made the railway station in Brest an unlikely piece of home in Belarus. 

Getting through the front door: public awareness campaigns as the first step in the fight against human trafficking

Marilyn Murray 16 January 2017

Campaigns to raise public awareness have limitations, but they are also constantly being refined and improved. They must be regarded as a key first step on the road to more mature forms of engagement.

Beyond survival: lessons from domestic worker organising campaigns against human trafficking and labour exploitation

Sameera Hafiz 16 January 2017

Anti-trafficking campaigns can help to tip the scales towards justice, but they will only succeed if they are grounded in the lived experiences of survivors and oriented towards systemic solutions.

The rights and wrongs of the High Court ruling on triggering Article 50

Zaki Nahaboo 16 January 2017

The UK Supreme Court will soon decide whether parliament has a say on Brexit. A lot rides on the decision, but either way one side will claim victory for ‘the people’.

Five ways to build solidarity across our differences

Peroline Ainsworth and Kiran Nihalani 16 January 2017

How do we build bridges between people who could be allies for radical change but who view each other with anger and suspicion?                                                                                         

Solidarity Cities: cities acting for refugee integration

Eurocities 13 January 2017

An initiative on the management of the refugee crisis proposed by the Mayor of Athens and launched in the framework of the EUROCITIES network.

End of the line: surveillance, precarity and resistance in the call centre

Jamie Woodcock 13 January 2017

I spent six months undercover in call centres, researching how workers are subject to constant watch, psychological pressure, and what they do to resist. This is what I discovered.

Who killed bourgeois democracy in Europe?

Dimitris Dalakoglou and Antonis Alexandrides 13 January 2017

When a system calls itself democracy, but forces increasing parts of the demos (people) to live under poverty, its own central concept gradually becomes hollow.

Representation is no longer enough - A Q&A with Michel Bauwens

Oliver Sylvester-Bradley 13 January 2017

A Q&A with Michel Bauwens, as part of our focus on Platform Co-ops and the forthcoming open2017 conference.

A nuclear world: eight-and-a half rogue states

Paul Rogers 13 January 2017

When disarmament looks remote, straight talking on possession of nuclear weapons is all the more timely.

Why are Polish people so wrong about Muslims in their country?

Kasia Narkowicz and Konrad Pedziwiatr 13 January 2017

Although Muslims in Poland constitute less than 0.1% of the total population, a recent survey found that Poles believe that 7% of their country is Muslim.

Latin America’s turn to the right: implications for Palestine

Cecilia Baeza 13 January 2017

Over the past year a number of Latin American elections resulted in victories for the right. What does this political change mean for the Palestinian cause?

A small picture in the big picture of Erdogan’s Turkey

Ahmet Erdi Ozturk 13 January 2017

The judicial arm of the Erdogan leadership has decided to make an example of her: even the most moderate critics will not be tolerated.

In Uzbekistan’s jails, torture is an everyday occurrence

Fergana News 13 January 2017

Trumped up charges, persecution of foreign citizens and extended sentences — this is the face of justice in Uzbekistan. 

The Indian judiciary are paper tigers

Prita Jha 13 January 2017

In the final of a three-part series dealing with the law on domestic violence in India, we focus on the failures of a patriarchal judiciary to protect women adequately in cases of domestic violence. 

A jail, not a shelter: women’s refuges in India

Prita Jha 13 January 2017

On the tenth anniversary of a major law dealing with domestic violence in India, we explore how the poor quality of refuge provision impacts on women’s choices. (Part 2 of a three-part series.)

Is the Indian law on domestic violence fit for purpose?

Prita Jha 13 January 2017

In the first of this three part series, we examine the effectiveness of one of the major planks of the domestic violence law in India: the post of Protection Officers.

The first transgender celebrity in China and her sexist dating show

Ting Guo 13 January 2017

Jin Xing is a progressive icon, and the first person to openly undergo gender reassignment surgery in China. Why is she now hosting a show that helps parents select docile daughters-in-law?

Campaign culture matters: Bringing together awareness and evidence

Zoe Trodd 13 January 2017

It can be hard to say what works, but we need an enduring commitment to empowerment and self-liberation rather than unhelpful images of pleading hands and whipped backs. 

Linking information and action in the fight against human trafficking

Matthew Friedman 13 January 2017

Public awareness campaigns targeting human trafficking must link comprehensive information with a well-researched and relatable programme of action. 

Marketing mass hysteria: anti-trafficking awareness campaigns go rogue

Cristine Sardina 13 January 2017

Efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking contribute to a save and rescue rhetoric that helps little, yet renders the lives of sex workers and minors in the sex trade unsafe.

Reaching Trump supporters with the promise of vision

George Lakey 13 January 2017

In ordinary times, progressives might get away with casual images of their political opponents, but these are not ordinary times. 

Inside Basmane

Giacomo Sini and Francesco Moisés Bassano 12 January 2017

Basmane is a district within the city of Izmir (western Turkey), where due to its multicultural heritage and solidarity, many refugees have found safe haven. Photo-essay.

One Facebook post which shook Russia

Arkady Babchenko 12 January 2017

Some called for me to be stripped of citizenship, others are making an online game where you can beat me to death. In Russia, dissidents like me are harassed with impunity.