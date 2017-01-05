- openDemocracy
- oD-UK
- oDR
- oD 50.50
- democraciaAbierta
- Transformation
- OurBeeb
- More
Work: it’s time for a new year’s revolution
Feeling burned out in your work for peace and social justice? A new book provides essential guidance.
Work: it’s time for a new year’s revolution
Feeling burned out in your work for peace and social justice? A new book provides essential guidance.
This week's editor
This week Tom Rowley and the oDR team edit the front page.
Understanding the rise of Trump
Why Yemen matters
Digital Liberties
How to fight for digital human rights?