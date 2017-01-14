only search openDemocracy.net

Skin deep: reproducing aboriginal women in colonial Australia

ZOE HOLMAN and LIZ CONOR

Zoe Holman speaks to author Liz Conor about her new book 'Skin Deep: Settler Impressions of Aboriginal Women' and the role these colonial images played, and continue to play, in Australia.

Courtship in Australia. Contracting an alliance with a neighbouring family’. 1849 image by a New South Wales settler. Credit: State Library of New South Wales.

Courtship in Australia. Contracting an alliance with a neighbouring family’. 1849 image by a New South Wales settler. Credit: State Library of New South Wales.

Job: openDemocracy 50.50 Editor

openDemocracy 14 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced editor with the vision, drive and commitment to take openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism forward.

Mapuche vs Benetton: un-settling the land

Saskia Fischer 5 February 2017

It is crucial that Mapuche voices circulate widely, breaking both imposed silences and the image, marketed to tourists, of their land as a conflict-free wilderness. Español

Why sectarianism fails at explaining the conflict in Syria

Danny Makki 5 February 2017

While sectarianism may be a component, its role as the primary cause of the war remains secondary.

Why hitching across the USA led me to give £2500 to the ACLU

Julian Sayarer 5 February 2017

Julian Sayarer explains why, inspired by his trans-USA hitchhike and by John Berger's example, he is donating £2500 of his Stanford Dolman award, to the ACLU.

Palestinian rights and Israel’s agenda

Rod Jones 4 February 2017

The Israeli government and its supporters need to break out of the prison house of their own thinking by taking a broader and more inclusive view of things. 

Standing our ground at the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW)

Lisa Davis and Yifat Susskind 4 February 2017

When civic space is under attack, we make no dangerous accommodations. We stand up, and we fight back.

Is Trump repeating Bush’s worst mistakes?

Ragnar Weilandt 4 February 2017

The early signs of the new Trump administration’s policies towards the Middle East suggest that he is poised to repeat some of the Bush administration’s most fatal errors.

Scottish independence has to move with the times

Gerry Hassan 4 February 2017

The movement for independence finds itself in a very different context to 2014.

Finally, an end to the cold war?

Graeme Gill 3 February 2017

The much-needed new relationship with the citizenry must involve an end to the conjuring up of an external enemy and the promotion of a “new cold war”.

Romania's government accused of legalising corruption

Dylan Brethour 3 February 2017

Romania's government has been accused of legalising corruption, inspiring the largest protests since the fall of communism. We explain the controversy.

The world is watching—corporate action on Trump travel ban

Salil Tripathi 3 February 2017

Many corporations have already taken a stand against Trump’s travel ban, and corporate leaders advising Trump must defend human rights. A contribution to oGR’s Trump & human rights series.

Lydian International response to ‘Armenia: before the goldrush’

Lydian International 3 February 2017

Lydian International uses their right to reply to Peter Liakhov's article ‘Armenia: before the goldrush’

The BBC and the financial crisis: interview with Dr Mike Berry

Mike Berry and Ian Sinclair 3 February 2017

What can we learn from how the BBC's coverage of the 2008 financial crisis and the long recession that followed?

State surveillance is a global threat to press freedom

Sarah Kavanagh 3 February 2017

The state should not have the power to secretly identify then persecute whistleblowers.

Skin deep: reproducing aboriginal women in colonial Australia

Zoe Holman and Liz Conor 3 February 2017
Zoe Holman speaks to author Liz Conor about her new book 'Skin Deep: Settler Impressions of Aboriginal Women' and the role these colonial images played, and continue to play, in Australia.

Why whistleblowers are essential to democracy

Rebecca Sentance 3 February 2017

In a functioning democracy, it is absolutely crucial for power to be held to account. For this we need whistleblowers.

Theresa May, Donald Trump and the wars to come

Paul Rogers 3 February 2017

The new American regime embraces a dangerous militarism. Britain's government supports the policy at its own risk.

We need to remove free movement from the vicious circle of security

Didier Bigo and Emmanuel-Pierre Guittet 3 February 2017

While freedoms, such as the principles of equality and non-discrimination, the presumption of innocence and respect for privacy, undoubtedly still exist, they have been relegated to the margins.

The original sin of US foreign policy in the Middle East

Mishana Hosseinioun 3 February 2017

Trump’s policy attempts to apply a tourniquet to the perceived 'Muslim problem' that has been manufactured and now exacerbated by the west's wayward dealings in the Middle East.

Management consultants scoop up on the secretive shake-up of the health service in England

Sarah Carpenter 3 February 2017

These aren't the kind of consultants the NHS needs.

Civic beauty without permission

Richard Whittaker 3 February 2017

Why tile a bridge across one of the busiest streets in a city without a permit and with almost no financial support?

Trump’s immigration policy is certainly immoral, probably illegal

Matthew C. Altman 2 February 2017

The benefits of the ban are nonexistent, but the economic, political, and humanitarian costs are very real. 

We (still) need to talk about immigration

Rosie Carter 2 February 2017

We believe that a mature national conversation about immigration will show the British public to be more reasonable than the press or many politicians would have us believe.

Justice - open to all, like the Ritz hotel

Oliver Carter 2 February 2017

The government has committed to reviewing cuts to legal aid, and, for now, the abolition of the Human Rights Act is on the back burner. However, the fight for justice and government accountability has only just begun.

Brexit, populism and the promise of agency

Jonathan White 2 February 2017

In a world experienced as one of out-of-control forces, all the more irresistible at the transnational level, how welcome for many would be the promise to reassert control?

Leaving stings in the wounds of others: Donald Trump and American foreign policy

Amir Ahmadi Arian 2 February 2017

If you are from the Middle East, Donald Trump is a sad reminder of virtually all the mainstream politicians you have lived under, often supported by the US government.

New series: the environment, corporate power, democracy and the British state

Adam Ramsay 2 February 2017

Our new series will look at why Britain is failing on environmental justice... but, what should we call it?.

Flexibilizing and precarizing the labor market: a neoliberal agenda in Puerto Rico

Gibrán Cruz-Martínez 2 February 2017

If the austerity policies, the deregulation and flexibilization of the labor market did not work in the past, why is the Governor of Puerto Rico expecting it will work now? Español

Gender focus: debates, transformations and potentialities in Colombia’s new peace accord

Génica Mazzoldi and Irina Cuesta 2 February 2017

The new Agreement contains 90% of proposals presented by proponents and critics of the gender-based approach, a solomonic exit from the tensions between the Christian churches and women's organizations and LGBTI. Español

It is the prisons, not the prisoners, that are to blame for record number of deaths

Dr David Scott 2 February 2017

There were a record number of deaths in prison in 2016. The problem lies not with the vulnerability of prisoners or lack of staff but with the deprivation that defines prison life.