oD Highlights 2016

2016 in review: The Daily Mail takes power

ANTHONY BARNETT

Last year, Britain voted to leave the European Union, and openDemocracy's founder, Anthony Barnett, wrote a book, live on the site, during the build-up to and aftermath of the referendum. You can find the whole thing on our Brexit2016 page, read some highlights below – and enjoy the taster for his new forthcoming book: The Lure of Greatness: England's Brexit and America's Trump.

See also
Thatcherism's twin legacy defined the choice
It was England's brexit
Blimey, it IS Brexit!
Labour's moribund referendum
G4S confirms that Florida shooter is one of their own

CLARE SAMBROOK

In June, Shine a Light revealed that British security firm G4S had trained the perpetrator of a mass shooting in an LGBT night club in Florida.

Do your parenting by Skype, UK tells fathers being deported to Jamaica

MIA LIGHT

In September, Shine A Light exposed the treatment of some of the people deported by the UK Border Agency.

Make finance the servant, not the master

ANN PETTIFOR

Ann Pettifor's prescient essay proposed a key solution to the rise of the far right.

Does Britain still uphold the rule of law?

CHARLOTTE THREIPLAND

We launched openJustice, examining the dismantling of Britain's justice system.

What does the Brexit vote mean for the NHS?

CAROLINE MOLLOY

OurNHS's editor Caroline Molloy looks at the implications of the UK's leave vote for healthcare.

It's time to nationalise BAE Systems

AARON BASTANI

As part of our New Thinking for the British economy series, Aaron Bastani called for BAE Systems to be nationalised.

The British Government is covering up its assistance to torturers and killers worldwide

MAYA FOA

In November, openJustice exposed how the UK is covering up its complicity with torture.

The multiple truths of the Labour antisemitism story

ADAM RAMSAY

In June, we engaged with the complexity of the Labour antisemitism debacle.

Is Momentum a mob? No – this is what democracy looks like

JEREMY GILBERT

Jeremy Gilbert looked at one of the organisations which reshaped British politics in 2016.

António Guterres: The Ninth Man

Anne Marie Goetz 31 December 2016

How will UN Secretary-General António Guterres demonstrate the UN's intention to resist the rising tide of misogyny in the US and the global wave of misogynistic nationalism?

Campaign to free Arash Sadeghi

Potkin Azarmehr 31 December 2016

Iranian civil society activists Arash Sadeghi and Golrokh Ebrahimi-Iraee are victims of the regime's emboldened judiciary.

Mexico’s narco soap operas

Victoria Dittmar 30 December 2016

Mexican soap operas revolving around the drug trade are being increasingly criticized for their perceived harm to the country's social fabric. But narco culture in Mexico enjoys a growing popularity. Español

Ukraine’s corrupt counter-revolution

Sergii Leshchenko 30 December 2016

In Ukraine, revolution and reform has given way to reaction, with vested interests entrenching themselves even further.

 

Donald Trump: America’s Berlusconi (or Thaksin, or Hariri, or…)

Hannes Baumann 29 December 2016

The tycoon-as-politician has become a type. Several countries have suffered their populist and self-serving politics, and Trump is set to become the most dangerous businessman-politician of all.

Here’s how representation in comics could be so much better

Meggie Ramm 29 December 2016

Where are the superheroes of color, the women leads, the queer characters and more?

The costs of ignoring China

Enrique Dussel Peters and Robert Soutar 28 December 2016

According to Mexican economist Enrique Dussel Peters, China is fast becoming the FC Barcelona of international trade and it is crucial that its Latin American partners understand it. Interview. Español Português

A Europe of two narratives

Euclid Tsakalotos 27 December 2016

European institutions are not the home of rational debate that influences outcomes. But if the rules-are-rules narrative is not replaced it will lead to the break up of the Union.

Textured activism: in-between liberation and oppression

Natalie Kouri-Towe 27 December 2016

By reducing life to dualisms we lose the rich fabric of possibilities that can generate important social change.

Tango and the gender question

Yessika Gonzalez 26 December 2016

Someone has said that tango is condensed life. Today, the quintessential element of Argentinian culture opens up to diversity and inclusion and welcomes the LGBT community. Español

Rupert returns

David Elstein 26 December 2016

21st Century Fox – the Murdoch family’s entertainment conglomerate – is bidding for the 61% of satellite broadcaster Sky it does not own. Predictably, alarm bells are ringing? What is at stake?

An anarchist guide to Christmas

Ruth Kinna 25 December 2016

On the night before Christmas, we’ll all be about. While the people are sleeping, we’ll realise our clout. We’ll expropriate goods from the stores, ‘cos that’s fair. And distribute them widely, to those who need care.

Make Russia great again? Aleppo and a plea from another world

Juan Francisco Lobo 24 December 2016

During the last days of December, Russia will host a round of diplomatic talks with Iran and Turkey.

Colombia: education will be key to ending the violence

Mabel González Bustelo and Christian Visnes 24 December 2016

Breaking the cycle of violence will require educational opportunities for young people, who are still especially susceptible to being recruited by armed groups. Español

Leaky politics: the false promise of transparency

Daniel McCarthy and Matthew Fluck 23 December 2016

Why fetishizing information doesn't equal better politics.

Expanding state power in times of ‘surveillance realism’: how the UK got a ‘world-leading’ surveillance law

Arne Hintz and Lina Dencik 23 December 2016

A fragmented opposition, public resignation in the face of omnipresent data collection, and a dominant security discourse has created a social context for the Investigatory Powers Act to be passed largely unhindered.

The UK government’s new ‘anti-semitism’ definition conflates racism with valid criticism of Israel

David Rosenberg 23 December 2016

We risk repeating what the Israeli journalist Boaz Evron, three decades ago, recognised as “not at all an understanding of the past but a manipulation of the present.”

UN Security Council condemns Israeli settlements

openDemocracy 23 December 2016

The historic resolution passed after the US abstained.

This is Karelia: tortured voices from Russia’s prison system

Anastasiya Zotova 23 December 2016

Evidence of how prison officers cooperate with inmates to effect torture and humiliation inside Karelia’s prison system continues to emerge.

Another man's freedom fighter

Eleanor Penny 23 December 2016

Eleanor Penny talks to Dr Salman Butt about extremism, terrorism, and how to challenge violence without propping up prejudice.

Violence brought us Trump, but it’s not how we will stop him

Kazu Haga 23 December 2016

The best way to protect those we love is to win over those who hate them.

Racism in Ecuador is linked to extractivism

Nathalia Cedillo Carrillo 23 December 2016

Extractivism is government policy in Ecuador. Dissidence is being fought in the media with prejudice, an effective way to build negative mental models about the Others. Español

Please stop saying that Turkey is gone!

Janine Rich 23 December 2016

The types of adjectives generally accompanying articles about the Middle East create a core of “knowledge” that is a distorted and narrow reality.

A tribute to Sadek Jalal al ‘Azm

Mona Abaza 23 December 2016

Engaging with Sadek never ceased to be a delight, a charmer who caught you with his sharpness and wit. How often have I wished to freeze that year I spent in Holland. In memoriam.

Polar self Portraits

Zsuzsanna Ardó 22 December 2016

Shimmering, calving, evolving. A new art project seeks to connect people with the climate change surrounding them. 

What would a populist Corbyn look like?

Aaron Bastani 22 December 2016

Eight things the UK's Labour leader should do if he wishes to catch the populist wind.

The BBC and Wales' information deficit

Daniel Evans 22 December 2016

Wales suffers the unique problem of a lack of information, as opposed to misinformation. Welsh people need to explore alternative media forms to create a Welsh public sphere

Kalmykia’s long goodbye

Badma Biurchiev 22 December 2016

Seventy years after their horrific mass deportation by Stalin, the Kalmyk people still live with its traumas. Русский