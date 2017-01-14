only search openDemocracy.net

ISIS: worst of times, best of times

PAUL ROGERS

The insurgents of ISIS are under pressure in their strongholds. But over the long term they have grounds for confidence.

Sisi’s neoliberal assault: context and prospects

SAMEH NAGUIB

Six years after the January 2011 revolution, the need for a return to its demands and slogans have never seemed more urgent.

How to make America great again? Bully Mexico

PIERS PURDY

As president Trump concludes his first week in the White House with extremely protectionist policies, there will be no sigh of relief in Latin America.  Español

The media–technology–military industrial complex

JUSTIN SCHLOSBERG

In a world of so-called fake news and post-truth politics, the influence of largely invisible qualities of concentrated power over media, public and policy agendas, warrants renewed and urgent scrutiny.

What’s so feminist about yoga?

LAURA KACERE

Despite the influence of capitalism on its practice, yoga can strengthen resistance and movement-building.

The new casualties of Russia’s war on terror

IRINA SLAVINA

The death of a man imprisoned for allegedly encouraging others to fight for ISIS has cast light on killings dismissed as part of the “war on terror.”

Persecution and the threat to the refugee system

BRAD K. BLITZ

For millions of refugees, persecution is the principal reason for flight today as it was before, during and after the Holocaust.

En Liang Khong

En Liang Khong is openDemocracy’s assistant editor.

Trump's first hundred days

Why Yemen matters

Digital Liberties

How to fight for digital human rights?

Brexit Chasms

Paris

Anti-Semitism and the left

Anti-SemitismLeft

Job: openDemocracy 50.50 Editor

openDemocracy 14 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced editor with the vision, drive and commitment to take openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism forward.

Theresa May’s refusal to speak in Ireland’s parliament is an act of foreign policy vandalism

Adam Ramsay 29 January 2017

Turning down an invitation to become the second ever British PM to address the Dáil, while clutching Trump's hand, May displays disastrous imperial neurosis.

Trump & Modi hover over Jaipur Literature Festival

L K Sharma 29 January 2017

Since both Trump and Modi excite hearts rather than minds, they ought to be invited to the next Jaipur Literature Festival.

China and the embarrassment of western democracy

Stein Ringen 29 January 2017

The trouble for democracy does not come from Beijing, or from globalisation, or from abroad, or, in Britain, from immigration or from Europe. It resides at home.

Broken politics: from 9/11 to the present

David Held 29 January 2017

The years since 9/11 have cast a dark shadow over global politics in many respects. But we have the option of recalling where the pursuit of authoritarianism leads.

A word about Trump from the American republic's founders

Jim Sleeper 29 January 2017

And a warning to Republicans who claim to revere them.

What we can learn from the Supreme Court decision on Article 50

Jessica Simor QC 29 January 2017

The Miller case teaches us about the British Constitution and exposes alarming ignorance from those at the top.

Under Trump, we are all women

Soraya Chemaly 28 January 2017

The same strategies used against women for decades by the Christian right and the anti-abortion movement are now, under Donald Trump's presidency, being turned on the American people as a whole.

‘Woman’ has become a dirty word

Rahila Gupta 28 January 2017

The Women’s Marches' use of ‘pussy’ as a symbol has led to accusations that they were trans-exclusionary.  Are we witnessing the erasure of woman as a sex category?

Privacy and Data Protection Day: restoring trust for digital citizens

Renata Avila 28 January 2017

The web has made our world increasingly borderless, and digital security should be borderless too, not just a privilege of those who can afford it. 

How NATO is becoming a threat to Europe

Harry Blain 27 January 2017

Sometimes, Europe marches to catastrophe; often, it stumbles there.

An inside-outside strategy for defending the US Republic

Maria Stephan 27 January 2017

Both the administrative pillar of resistance and the ‘Indivisible’ legislative pillar will be bolstered if linked to a grassroots strategy of cross-issue mobilizing and direct action – the core strategy.

Populism with no leaders: the rise of 'citizenism' and how to understand it

Paolo Gerbaudo and Antonis Galanopoulos 27 January 2017

Is left-wing populism the best response to right-wing populism? An interview with Paolo Gerbaudo on 'citizenism' - the defining political movement of this generation.

Persecution and the threat to the refugee system

Brad K. Blitz 27 January 2017

We need to accept that for millions of refugees persecution is the principal reason for flight today as it was before, during and after the Holocaust.

The NHS - Theresa May's dowry gift to Donald Trump?

Caroline Molloy 27 January 2017

Our Prime Minister is so desperate for a Brexit-salvaging marriage of convenience with Trump, she's suggested the NHS could be part of a rushed trade deal – and her vows about it being 'free at the point of use' leave too much unsaid.

How to make America great again? Bully Mexico.

Piers Purdy 27 January 2017

As President Trump concludes his first week in the White House with extremely protectionist policies, there will be no sigh of relief in Latin America.  Español

The victims of Russia’s ultra-conservatism are the Russian people themselves

Antonina Vykhrest 27 January 2017

Russia has decriminalised domestic violence: one step towards “traditional values” means two steps back from international human rights standards

 

Investigating Sri Lanka’s ‘nude’ culture

Hans Billimoria 27 January 2017

Learning from schoolgirls and boys about blackmail, ‘nudes’ and cyber exploitation in Sri Lanka.

The media–technology–military industrial complex

Justin Schlosberg 27 January 2017

In a world of so-called fake news and post-truth politics, the influence of largely invisible qualities of concentrated power over media, public and policy agendas, warrants renewed and urgent scrutiny.

The battle for minds, and role of human behaviour in generating plutocracies

Deniz Kellecioglu 27 January 2017

The control or influence of information is diffused through education, politics, culture, media and the process of socialization.

What’s so feminist about yoga?

Laura Kacere 27 January 2017

Despite the influence of capitalism on its practice, yoga can strengthen resistance and movement-building.

Theresa May, the press and a lesson from history

Brian Cathcart 27 January 2017

If Theresa May is brave enough to stand up to the press, she will reap the rewards.

Borders of our mind

April Humble 26 January 2017

Our leaders and media have proclaimed people on the move as swarms, coaches, criminals and rapists and succeeded in politicising and demonising the age-old human behaviour of migration.

Renewing cooperation on water: what hope for the two state solution?

Jan Selby 26 January 2017

A new agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority gives Israel carte blanche to expand water provision for illegal settlements.

The new casualties of Russia’s war on terror

Irina Slavina 26 January 2017

The death of a man imprisoned for allegedly encouraging others to fight for Islamic State has cast light on murky killings dismissed as part of the “war on terror.” Русский

England has been resenting Europe for a very long time

Jeremy Fox 26 January 2017

England's vote to leave the EU is an echo of events long ago...

ISIS: worst of times, best of times

Paul Rogers 26 January 2017

The insurgents of ISIS are under pressure in their strongholds. But over the long term they have grounds for confidence.

Waiting for Misha’s second coming

Tornike Zurabashvili 26 January 2017

On Saakashvili’s watch, Georgia’s UNM has finally split. What does that mean for the country’s opposition?

 

Isidro Baldenegro assassinated in Mexico: another case of lethal collision between environmental activism and organized crime

Laura Ávila 26 January 2017

The murder of the indigenous leader Isidro Baldenegro López has once again revealed the impunity with which organized crime acts in the face of human rights defenders. Español

On India’s Republic Day, we must remember Kunan Poshpora

Amrit Wilson 26 January 2017

As the Kunan Poshpora mass rape hearings continue, we talk to the co-author of a book which seeks to remember the 1991 events as an act of resistance.