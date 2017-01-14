only search openDemocracy.net

It could happen anywhere

MAXIM EDWARDS and THOMAS ROWLEY

A sketch of the modern strongman.

Ukraine’s eastern front: a Trump card in a bigger game?

IAN BATESON

Everybody wants better relations between Russia and the west. But leaders in Moscow and DC could throw Ukraine under the bus to get them.

Turkish academics know the danger of post-truth. We can learn from their experience

JULIAN DE MEDEIROS

The belief that there exists a central truth that can be secured from above yet that remains somehow liberal rather than authoritarian is a fatal mistake. 

Lies and manipulation threaten US media and politicians

FRANCIS GHILèS

The risks of a crisis getting out of hand are huge.

Debunking the myths that underpin Britain's arms exports to Saudi Arabia

ANDREW SMITH

The five main arguments for the UK to keep exporting arms to Saudi Arabia all hold little water.

Armenia: before the goldrush

PETER LIAKHOV

A British mining company has struck gold in southern Armenia. What’s in it for the locals?

Inequality and protest – getting it right

SARA BURKE and ROSEMARY BECHLER

We are making a choice, “Can we live with the outcomes of this economic system? Or are we going to have to change this system?”

Job: openDemocracy 50.50 Editor

openDemocracy 14 January 2017

We are looking for an experienced editor with the vision, drive and commitment to take openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism forward.

Sir Nigel Rodley versus Donald Trump on torture

Halim Shebaya 1 February 2017

The novelty and danger posed by the new US president is the fact that he either does not know, or does not care, that the prohibition of torture is one that is considered to be fundamental.

DiEM25-UK - launching at Conway Hall

Andrew J. Brown 1 February 2017

At Conway Hall in Central London, (long an important place for radical religious, philosophical, social and political thinking in the UK), on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017, DiEM25 held its UK organisational launch.

Something's changing - the launch of DiEM25 in London

Alex Sakalis 1 February 2017

Conway Hall gets us going.

 

 

‘The Art of the Deal’ in the Arab Gulf: how Trump could strike a new bargain with Bahrain

Husain Abdulla 1 February 2017

America’s new president has yet to fully articulate his foreign policy strategy but one thing is abundantly clear: the next four years are going to be a far cry from the Obama Doctrine.

The Shuar people fighting on two fronts in the Amazon

Inti Cartuche Vacacela 1 February 2017

Shuar means the people. Today, this indigenous people living in present-day Ecuador and Peru, are continuing their fight against the colonial state and the extractivist capitalism. Português Español

Just as cruel as Trump’s ban: where is the resistance to May’s policy on European residents?

Martin Shaw 1 February 2017

As parliament votes for a Brexit plan which doesn't guaruntee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain, where are the anti-Trump protesters?

Business can and should ally with those defending human rights

Sarah Brooks 1 February 2017

Business should heed the views of human rights defenders, and do more to protect their crucial work—which advances the rule of law that benefits business too.  Español

Why mindfulness matters now

Claudia Horwitz 1 February 2017

I didn’t learn how to cross lines of difference when I was younger. Maybe you didn’t either, but we can all learn it now.  

Inequality and protest – getting it right

Sara Burke and Rosemary Bechler 31 January 2017

We are making a choice, “Can we live with the outcomes of this economic system? Or are we going to have to change this system?”

Armenia: before the goldrush

Peter Liakhov 31 January 2017

A British mining company has struck gold in southern Armenia. What’s in it for the locals?

Dirty power corrupts

﻿﻿Kelvin Mason 31 January 2017

It's time for the Welsh government to act against filthy coal power.

Debunking the myths that underpin Britain's arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Andrew Smith 31 January 2017

The five main arguments for the UK to keep exporting arms to Saudi Arabia all hold little water.

Lies and manipulation threaten US media and politicians

Francis Ghilès 31 January 2017

If America under Trump begins to look like the old Middle East and Russia, the risks of a crisis getting out of hand are huge. Português Español

Turkish academics know the danger of post-truth. We can learn from their experience

Julian de Medeiros 31 January 2017

The belief that there exists a central truth that can be secured from above yet that remains somehow liberal rather than authoritarian is a fatal mistake. 

Ukraine’s eastern front: a Trump card in a bigger game?

Ian Bateson 31 January 2017

nybmIlf4_0.jpgEverybody wants better relations between Russia and the west. But leaders in Moscow and DC could throw Ukraine under the bus to get them.

 

Haiti’s “linguistic apartheid” violates children’s rights and hampers development

Michel DeGraff 31 January 2017

Haiti’s educational system routinely discriminates against those who don’t speak French—which is the vast majority of the population. Kreyòl

Rolls Royce's corruption has real victims

Andy Watson 30 January 2017

Britain's biggest manufacturor has apologised in court for bribing middle-men around the world. But the ruling on Rolls-Royce’s settlement – following widespread corruption allegations – fell rather short; particularly for their victims.

Penal populism and the BDS movement after Security Council Res. 2334

Luigi Daniele 30 January 2017

Despite a backdrop of symbolic mislabelling, campaigns such as BDS seem to have formulated new horizons of civil and political practice (in opposition to the mere declamation) of human rights.

Do you remember what happened to David Kelly?

Tom Mangold 30 January 2017

In this extract from his memoirs, Tom Mangold recounts the real story of what happened to his friend, the world's leading weapons inspector, Dr David Kelly.

Brazilian anti-indigenism

Daniel Cerqueira and Erika Yamada 30 January 2017

The co-optation of the state by large building companies and corporations in the mining-energy sector is adding to the agony of indigenous peoples, dispossessed of their ancestral territories by government resolutions. Español Português

Do the people of Kurdistan live in security?

Hawre Hasan Hama 30 January 2017

The main threat to the people in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq is not ISIL, but failed governance which endangers human security.

Where now for Ukraine’s brave new journalism?

Igor Burdyga 30 January 2017

Three years on from the start of Ukraine’s democratic revolution, freedom of speech still isn’t valued by the authorities. And there’s only more ways to shut down debate. Русский

Trump is creating a real threat to security by trumpeting a false one

Julie Norman 30 January 2017

The order is not only morally reprehensible and legally problematic; it is also strategically irresponsible and will create real security risks for the United States.

Escaping domestic violence: ‘according to the law, you are not here’

Halliki Voolma 30 January 2017

Many women survivors of violence in Europe cannot access support services because of their migration status. The right to live free from violence should be based on presence in a territory not legal status.  

A separation: Syrian asylum seekers in Germany

Sabine Damir-Geilsdorf and Martina Sabra 30 January 2017

Rapidly changing asylum policies, plus legal and bureaucratic hurdles mean that many Syrian asylum seekers in Germany are separated from their families for years or even forced apart post-arrival. Gender shapes this experience.

Trump's slap in the face of Lady Liberty

Sanam Naraghi Anderlini 30 January 2017

Will women be turned away from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, to be held in March, in New York? The world's global institutions must fight the 'Muslim Ban', starting with the United Nations.

What will happen mañana? Brexit and return migration of retirees from Spain

Jordi Giner-Monfort 30 January 2017

Brexit could prompt hundreds of thousands of British retirees to return from continental Europe, placing additional strain on the UK’s health and social welfare systems.

Who wants to live in a frictionless world?

Michael Edwards 30 January 2017

Unless life is uncomfortable, there’s no room for transformation.

Theresa May’s refusal to speak in Ireland’s parliament is an act of foreign policy vandalism

Adam Ramsay 29 January 2017

Turning down an invitation to become the second ever British PM to address the Dáil, while clutching Trump's hand, May displays disastrous imperial neurosis.