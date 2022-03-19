The makers of a banned gay Kenyan documentary are finding creative ways to bypass the censors and get the voices of their subjects heard.

Director Peter Murimi’s 2020 documentary, ‘I Am Samuel’, depicts two lovers in Nairobi who face persecution and rejection – as well as finding joy in their queer community and rebuilding relationships with their family.

In September 2021, the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) blocked the screening of the film, issuing a statement calling it a “clear and deliberate attempt by the producer to promote same-sex marriage as an acceptable way of life”.

But the ban doesn’t extend to other media, allowing Murimi to appear on podcasts that can be listened to worldwide, such as ‘On the Sofa with Esther’ and ‘All Of It’, to speak about the film.

The filmmakers have also put together a printed discussion guide to encourage audiences to have impactful conversations about the film.

‘I Am Samuel’ follows the lives of Samuel Asilikwa and his partner, Alex, two gay working-class Kenyan men. “In Kenya, privilege buys you security,” said Murimi, “so it’s much better coming out as queer and rich rather than queer and poor.

“The voice of the lower class was missing and it was so important to get that narrative out – not just for Samuel and the general public’s information, but more so for queer people who have never seen themselves on a screen or as part of Kenya.”

Colonial-era penal code

Same-sex intimacy is criminalised in Kenya and this is not the first time the KFCB has banned a film with LGBTQ+ themes.

In 2018, ‘Rafiki’, the first Kenyan film to debut at the Cannes Film Festival, was similarly banned by the regulator for depicting a fictional story of a lesbian couple.

The National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, an organisation providing legal services to the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya, accused the KFCB of overreach.

“In their press release, the board states that Article 165 of the penal code outlaws homosexuality, which is not factual,” said communications officer Annette Atieno.

“The law outlaws same-sex intimacy – actions and not identities. This last part speaks to a considerable amount of the problem. These sections of the penal code are assumed to criminalise and ultimately dehumanise LGBT+ people, which opens the door to stigma, discrimination and violence against the community.”