Russia’s global war on LGBTIQ people won’t stop me from marching with pride

Once our baby was born, I realised I was not ready to lie to him. It was crucial for me that he perceive us as a genuine, loving family, worthy of the same rights as any other. I wanted my son to know that people are diverse, and that characteristics like skin colour or sexual orientation do not determine whether they are ‘good’ or ‘bad’.

It’s these thoughts that drove me to search for other families like ours – to engage more with the local LGBTIQ community in Russia, and with activism. When my son was just two years old, he took part in his first civic activity; we brought him with us as we handed out flowers and notes against homophobia to passersby on the streets.

At that time, it was not against the law to bring a child to such events. Then, in 2013, the infamous federal law prohibiting the “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations to minors” was passed. Being LGBTIQ, loud and proud, became more difficult.

This law targets our freedom of speech, and in essence bans any communication about the existence of LGBTIQ people, or LGBTIQ issues, to children. It has been used to prevent many LGBTIQ rights events, to shut down LGBTIQ websites, and even to prosecute people for sharing LGBTIQ content on their private social media accounts.

This law made it illegal for me to take my son to these events. In fact, the very relationship between my son’s two mothers, in his presence, had been criminalised.