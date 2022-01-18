Survivors of online sexual abuse are fighting for justice

Madison Elliott had been doing online sex work for a few months when she googled her ‘cam girl’ alias on a whim in 2019. A sea of videos popped up – private sessions that had been secretly recorded and uploaded to underground video-sharing porn sites (‘tube sites’) without her consent. “My stomach sank, I thought ‘oh my god’,” recalled Madison. “I panicked, naturally.”

Madison is one of many image-based sexual abuse (IBSA) survivors who told openDemocracy they feel let down by current controls. Her attempts to remove the videos failed, the police were unable to help, and her physical and mental health suffered.

The UK government is attempting to tackle digital abuse with its new landmark Online Safety Bill. This introduces a “duty of care” for tech platforms that allow users to post content, including social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and video-sharing sites such as YouTube, OnlyFans and Pornhub. They would have to prevent the distribution of material promoting racism, terrorism and child abuse, while also protecting children from viewing “harmful” material and adults from “legal but harmful” content.

However, a coalition of women’s and equal rights groups, who are fighting alongside survivors of violence against women and girls (VAWG), says it won’t do much to protect women. Women are 27 times more likely than men to be abused online. One in five women polled by Amnesty International experienced online harassment or abuse, with Black women targeted most.

The latest draft of the bill makes no mention of VAWG. And a recent report on the bill by a joint committee of MPs and peers failed to make specific recommendations to ban online abuse against women and girls, despite recognising how extensive it is.

Madison: ‘It shattered me’

When Madison discovered that her videos had been shared without her consent, she reported them to the cam sites she used, and tried to move on. One site deleted them, another removed them from search results, some sites ignored the requests.

But a year later, in 2020, things got worse when the clips surfaced on more than 70 other sites, going viral on WhatsApp in her tiny Welsh hometown. “It was out of hand,” she says. “With these WhatsApp chats, it’s just instant.” Some of the videos racked up more than 8,000 views and Madison became consumed with panic, developing severe anxiety and losing weight. “It shattered me, I was shaking.”

She reported the case to the police but says they were unable to help.

“I felt powerless,” she said over a video call to openDemocracy. “I’m under no illusion. I’m an online sex worker and I’m doing these things for money. But if you do something [and it’s used without your consent] you’re still being violated of your consent.”

‘Revenge porn’ was criminalised in England and Wales in 2015, but campaigners say the law is not fit for purpose. Flaws include a requirement to prove the perpetrator’s motivation to cause distress, and anonymity for victims is not guaranteed.

Sexual images are proliferating non-consensually across social platforms and tube sites, with 4,100 cases of IBSA reported to the Revenge Porn Helpline by December 2021.