There’s a new weapon in the war on women in Europe. It’s called ‘demography’

‘Demography’ is a new subject for the European Commission and it seems Croatia wants to make this a priority of its EU Presidency next year. Like any other area the Commission decides to focus on, EU efforts must be grounded in scientific reality and global agreements.

Von der Leyen has ensured, for example, that its environmental efforts will be aligned with the Paris Accord on Climate Change, and that EU international development efforts are based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. She did this by referencing these international agreements in the mission letters of her candidates.

So too should it be for demography. This means grounding Šuica’s portfolio in the UN International Programme of Action on Population and Development (ICPD) which was adopted in 1994, as well as the work of the UN Commission on Population and Development.

The 1994 UN ICPD Programme of Action was historic in that it marked a new global consensus away from a ‘population control’ focus of the 1970s and 80s, and towards a human rights approach that centres women’s agency over their reproductive and sexual lives.

2019 marks the 25 year anniversary of this historic paradigm shift and will be commemorated at a special summit in November in Nairobi. The European Commission’s demography mandate must reflect this approach rather than junk science, fringe theories and religious dogma peddled by authoritarian, nationalist and populist leaders.

Šuica’s track record suggests she is not willing to do this, and will not stand up for every individual’s human right to sexuality and reproduction.

MEPs considering her commissioner candidacy, in the hearings that begin this week, should question this record before giving her the power to influence policy affecting sexual and reproductive health and rights at the European level. Šuica should commit to reflecting the outcomes of the upcoming Nairobi summit in her first report in office.