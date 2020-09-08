Borisov’s proposed Grand National Assembly and Bulgarian democratic prospects

A raid on the offices of the Bulgarian president and the arrest of two of his employees in July proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Compared with neighbouring Romania, Bulgarians have been more reluctant to take to the streets in recent years with the last major protests being in 2013. However, this act and the events that preceded it has resulted in on-going demonstrations in the centre of Sofia that are currently in their ninth week.

Hristo Ivanov, a former justice minister in Borisov’s second government now turned vocal critic can, in particular, be credited with successfully mobilising the widespread dissatisfaction that had long been simmering. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the government of Boyko Borisov, his third and the only one so far not to end prematurely, and the appointment by President Rumen Radev of a caretaker government to oversee early elections. In addition, they call for the departure of General Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, as well as reforms to address longstanding failures regarding the rule of law.

After the ruse of a cabinet reshuffle failed to assuage his opponents, on August 14 prime minister Boyko Borisov proposed calling a Grand National Assembly and reforming the constitution for the first time since 1991. In particular, he suggested reducing the number of Members of Parliament from 240 to 120, in addition to a number of other amendments, including the troubling removal of the preamble of the current Constitution which states that the supreme principle governing Bulgaria is human rights and the dignity and security of its citizens. Journalists have been quick to deride the grammar and spelling mistakes riddling Borisov’s proposed draft and errors in the description of Bulgaria’s coat of arms.

The 1879 Turnovo Constitution, which established Bulgaria as a state on its succession from the Ottoman Empire, specified that the country would be governed by a National Assembly and that any extensive constitutional changes must be made by a Grand National Assembly. Since 1991 the former has consisted of 240 representatives and the latter of 400 representatives. It is the latter that Borisov now proposes to call for the first time. Among his proposals, it might be noted, is the future abandoning of the distinction between an ordinary and a grand national assembly, thus allowing any national assembly in the future to enact a new Constitution and radically change the political system. This together with the proposal to remove the preamble’s reference to rights can only raise serious questions about the fate of democracy in a Bulgaria left at the mercy of Borisov.

The idea of holding a Grand National Assembly comes completely out of the blue as rule of law rather than constitutional issues have been overwhelmingly dominant in recent political debate. It might initially seem surprising that the office of the prosecutor general looms so large over the nation’s politics. In Bulgaria, the problem is not, as in judicial changes in Hungary or Poland, the weakening of an initially satisfactory institution but rather the failure to ever significantly reform an institution that was established in 1947 at the height of Stalinism. The high level of legitimacy enjoyed by the socialist regime meant that the new constitution established in 1991 was not as radical a departure as elsewhere in the eastern bloc.

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General

As the system is currently constituted there are simply no checks and balances that can rein in the conduct of the Bulgarian Prosecutor General, a position which is largely in the political gift of the government. The holder of this office has effective command of the entire judicial system and can stop any investigation, including a hypothetical one against himself. This has resulted in conduct that reached a nadir in a shocking series of events which saw a senior prosecutor murdered after making strongly worded criticisms of the then Prosecutor General. This appalling episode has never been satisfactory cleared up by investigators or the legal system. The family of the murdered man took a case, Kolevi v Bulgaria, to the European Court of Human Rights whose ruling was that Bulgaria must engage in extensive reforms of the prosecutors office.

Over a period of more than a decade, largely coinciding with the governments of Borisov, it has failed to do so. As a result, as Radosveta Vassileva, a fellow at University College, London’s Faculty of Law argues: “Bulgaria is permanently torn by scandals regarding non-random distribution of case files, abuses of judges and prosecutors who resist political orders, purposeful destruction of evidence by authorities etc.”. In recent years Bulgaria has been repeatedly convicted of violations of Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights for failing to ensure the rights of the accused. The Specialised Court for Organised Crime, a parallel system of courts ostensibly established to combat corruption have failed to convict a single politician (in contrast to Romania where dozens have been imprisoned, including the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party last year) but have been accused by legal scholars of failing to provide fair trials. In addition, there are also problems with the Supreme Judicial Council which is responsible for all personnel decisions regarding magistrates. It has a preponderance of members that are politically appointed and fails to operate as a self-regulating judicial body.

Turning a blind eye

Under the conditions of EU membership Bulgaria is subject to a Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). Juncker’s Commission has either been incredibly naive or wilfully blind in issuing a series of reports which accept government flannel at face value and which have failed to probe the situation with anything approaching thoroughness. One might suspect that, as in the case of Orban in Hungary, the party management needs of the European Peoples Party, of which Borisov’s GERB party is a member, have trumped the democratic functioning of member states. The 2018 CVM report preposterously declared three of the six benchmarks, on judicial independence, legal framework and organized crime, closed. Européens pour la Démocratie et les Libertés were among a number of bodies that protested that the conclusions of the 2018 report were not credible. It is no secret that the judicial system is not independent in Bulgaria. Speaking of the leader of the MRF, the party which attracts its support mostly from the country’s Turkish minority and which is often a kingmaker in parliament, in an interview in 2014, Borisov was frank in his admiration: ‘Dogan was the first to realise that if he had a media empire and control over the judiciary he could rule’.