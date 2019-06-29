Bringing on the force of the law

In the context of the climate crisis before us, it is very important to bring the NEW into the world. But it is equally important to get rid of the OLD.

Take my home country Germany, for example. Thanks to a coalition between Social Democrats and Greens around the turn of the century, Germany has done pretty well at adopting renewable energy, which now is almost 40 percent of total electricity supply. But there was also some kind of tacit pact that left coal untouched, leaving Germany as still the biggest polluter in Europe, with almost all of the ten most-polluting power stations in the EU.

The result is overproduction, with our neighboring countries complaining because of all the excess electricity pushed into their grids (and this despite the fact that Germany phased out two thirds of nuclear capacity after Fukushima). This is why Germany cannot join the international alliance against coal and why it has turned from an international climate champion into an obstacle for greater ambition in Europe and in the global climate regime. And finally, coal has broken the “agreement”: each successive government since 2005 has worsened the conditions for renewables, bringing down new wind and solar installations as a fraction of new supply.

It is important to foresee, invent, and create the NEW. But if the OLD, the “incumbents,” are not removed, they will suffocate those new developments and prevent them from growing. The incumbents of wealth and power use these means to slow new developments—new technologies, new social movements, new ideas of how the world might look and how our economies may function. They fight – and they play hardball – because trillions of dollars, euros, renminbi, and other currencies are at stake. That is why it is important, as Bill McKibben has written, that we also perceive ourselves in a fight.

And a fight, a struggle for survival, is not won by being nice to one’s opponents. It is won by being very clear about what we want and then doing it. This does not mean being rude, of course. As James Thornton, the founder and head of ClientEarth, would describe it, first you write a polite letter to the respective company or government agency that is polluting the environment, asking them to change their behavior and comply with the law. Then, if they don’t do it, you sue them.

The time is over to seek cooperation of the incumbents. The time is over to look for win-win solutions. It is high time to force incumbents to make way for the NEW with all permissible means at hand.