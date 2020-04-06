Climate: institutional collapse and a new agreement to win

In the EU, carmakers’ association ACEA, led by DieselGate’s own Volkswagen have demanded a slow down on the implementation of new regulations for CO2 emission cuts in their vehicles. The oil and gas sector will be confident of bailouts in Canada and the US, as the price war takes its heavy toll on expensive non-conventional extraction. Most governments can only think about how to recuperate economic growth through the burning of more fossil fuels, bailing out and nationalizing the industries that guarantee our collapse.

“Glasgow Agreement”: an alternative to institutionalism

This is the time for climate justice movements to create a very necessary alternative to institutionalism. It is time for them to create an agreement amongst themselves to guarantee emissions cuts through social power, after decades of institutional impotence.

Direct action and civil disobedience must be at the centre of this initiative. Climate justice, articulating social justice, historic responsibility and level of development is the framework necessary for the creation of a socially just transition to avoid climate collapse and the crushing of the peoples of the world.

We need to cut 50% of the global 2018 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. A group of grassroots climate justice movements have been working for a while on such a proposal, under the original name of the “Glasgow Agreement”. It will possibly need to change its name, but we will push it onwards. It is necessary for the most powerful revolutionary social movement ever seen to substitute this for the impotent Paris Agreement.

There are no political vacuums. Governments and institutions have “suspended” the struggle against climate change, as if physics, chemistry and biology could be suspended. The movement needs to occupy this space and lead the way. The institutions that for decades have sat and blocked the path to victory are no longer in the way. It is time to fight to win.