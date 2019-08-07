Visegradism, Babišism and selfishness as a political programme

An anti-EU ideology of "Visegradism" has emerged in Central Europe, an expression of selfish, nationalist politics. It will not be easy to overcome this ideology, but it is necessary to keep trying.

"We know what we are doing, and basically, we won yesterday. We have blocked it," said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš after the second day of negotiations of the European Council, when leaders had failed to recommend Frans Timmermans for the post of the President of the European Commission.

And this is how the Czech Republic and the other V4 countries have been "winning" for many years now. With great satisfaction, the local elites have been presenting their political defeats as victories. They have been presenting their inability to understand the challenges and the problems of contemporary times as proud defiance. They have been presenting their prejudices and their limited understanding of the outside world as defence of the "interests of our citizens". The whole of the European Union will be feeling the impact of this approach – used by the V4 countries during the recent Council negotiations – for a long time.

Babiš, Orbán and some Polish politicians said before the Brussels negotiations that the system of the Spitzenkandidaten was wrong. They said that they wanted the European Commission to be run by someone who would understand the Central European region and who would not politicize the work of the European Commission. From the beginning, this was a coordinated assault against European democratic values.

Selfishness as a program: that is the essence of the approach of politicians such as Babiš, Orbán and Kaczyński. Solidarity of the member countries, looking for a compromise and proposing positive solutions - such things are not a part of their mental world. When these politicians cannot use their power, they moan, lament and protest. They do not know how to negotiate, hence they pretend that their catastrophic defeats are brilliant victories. In the new European Parliament the Central European countries will not hold any significant posts. Ursula von der Leyen as the newly proposed President of the European Commission will be just as assertive as Timmermans, when it comes to respecting rule of law and the independence of the judiciary

These politicians are not concerned with the public interest, neither in their own countries, nor in the European Union. They do not know how to negotiate, because they do not know how to merge different interests. This is why they prefer the application of their own power. Their world of ideas is poor because it is based on old fears, prejudices and national traumas.

They are not particularly interested in the outside world, because they cannot dominate it. They are only interested in their own partial, pragmatically approached aims. This is why they see the European Union only as a source of money, as a cash machine.