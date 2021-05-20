UK government blocked release of companies in ‘VIP’ COVID lane

The British government told the official spending watchdog not to divulge the names of companies that were directed to a ‘VIP lane’ to win lucrative COVID contracts.

The National Audit Office (NAO) found that firms referred to the high-priority list were ten times more likely to be given government contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

But the spending watchdog has refused to publish a list of the 493 suppliers in the VIP lane after the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Cabinet Office stepped in to block its release.

In an FOI response to openDemocracy, the NAO said the two government departments had “requested” that it keep the list of suppliers – which includes 47 suppliers that were awarded contracts – private because its release “would have a detrimental impact on both suppliers and [the departments’] own commercial operations”.

The NAO went on to say that releasing the information would damage its relationship with the government.

The comments come as more details about the controversial VIP lane have come to light. During a legal challenge brought by the Good Law Project, emails showed civil servants were “drowning in VIP requests” that “do not hold the right certification or do not pass due diligence”.

This week, the court heard how ministers “lobbied” officials to chase the progress of contracts for the supply of PPE. It was also revealed that the government’s bank was concerned about the level of due diligence carried out by DHSC before millions were handed out through the VIP lane.