The 'de-aging' of the world

As I said above, social age does not coincide with physiological age. But the degree of the discrepancy varies according to historical period, including its social context and the other collective circumstances surrounding it. The same applies to societies. The industrialized world in which we now live began to age rapidly during the 1980s. All of a sudden the future was closed off, and the new common sense that said that there was no alternative to the unjust, racist and sexist capitalist society in which we lived entered our homes faster than pizza delivery or Uber Eats, spread through the news, the emerging social networks, and punditocracy’s ready-made wisdom. Novel experiments and expectations of collective life had been discredited for good, the world was intrinsically unjust, the rich were rich because they deserved it and the poor were poor in everything, but especially in judgment, you had to live with imperfection, even if you were able to mitigate it by replacing market rationality with the irrationality of the state at whose expense those least able to make it in a competitive society were made to live. Margaret Thatcher, The British Prime Minister, was second to none in pronouncing the death of the future: “There is no Alternative” – the infamous TINA. Then Francis Fukuyama turned that death into the ultimate triumph of Western society – “the end of history” –, benefitting from the fact that Friedrich Hegel, dead since 1831, could not protest such an obtuse interpretation of his philosophy of history. The reinforced concrete torn down with the fall of the Berlin Wall was reinforced in the thousand cemeteries of the future that were built throughout the world. And indeed many were necessary to bury so much future.

Nowadays this major procedure for ageing the world is predominantly represented by the first form of aging mentioned above, that of aging by living death. But the two other forms of aging are present as well. Aging by dead living is the preferred form of aging of religious fundamentalisms, which work on the void left by the past and promise to revive it in the form of a glorious future in another world. For the promoters of this aging, our present living is dead and will not resurrect until the clocks of history start to move backward or all clocks begin to strike in unison eternity’s last hour. No social responsibility is taken for injustice. There is only guilt for suffering it, the only solution being to expiate that guilt.

The third form of aging (life without death) is the dominant form among millennials, born at the beginning of the period when the theater of the world lowered the curtain on a different and better future. This was a generation condemned to be born old. They were born deprived of the past of the future, because by then the notion of an alternative had vanished from the horizon. Therefore, it never occurred to them to topple the unjust system that robbed them of the hope of a different and better future. Their goal was to attain personal success within the confines of the system. They sacrificed time, rights, leisure and pleasure in the hope of a triumph that, for the vast majority, was never to arrive. They wanted to beat the system from within the system. That was all the system wanted to beat them all the more effectively. This generation is now predominant in the third form of aging (life without death).

The geopolitics of aging strategies deserves to be analyzed in detail, but this is not the place to do it. Let it suffice for now to keep in mind that the world has not aged uniformly, nor have the various forms of aging spread evenly across the planet. It was mostly in the so-called global north that people paradoxically began to wish to live longer without being viewed as old. The point I wish to make here is that clear signs are emerging that the world’s aging process is anything but irreversible. I’m not talking about rejuvenation, which, as I said above, is a way to cheat aging. I’m talking about de-aging, that is, of going back to believing in a different future and the capacity to fight for it. I’m talking about rejecting the infinite repetition of the present, for repetition is pulling us inexorably into the abyss.