The Ticuna women of the Colombian Amazon: sun, moon and mother earth

This article was a finalist in the competition on indigenous journalism run by Survival International, democraciaAbeirta and El Espectador.

Navigating through the Amazon River, floating green plants known as buchones are scattered through the river, accompanied by luscious mangrove trees, while the typical tropical jungle bushes, Renacos, with aerial roots that descend into the ground, open the way and welcome you to the Amazon basin, in heavy rain.

The trip to San Pedro de los Lagos is vibrant. It is 2 hours away from Leticia, Colombia and it is in the centre of the Yahuarcaca lagoon system, where one of the oldest indigenous communities resides, the Ticunas. The Ticuna people moved towards the banks of the great river during the colonial era. Its settlements are distributed around the Amacayacu National Natural Park, in Puerto Nariño and near Leticia.

The Ticuna name, comes from their neighbours which means “black face” or “black body”, alluding to their custom of painting their skin black for protection and purification in rituals. These inhabitants of the Colombian Amazon live in the thick and resonant untouched jungle, in San Pedro de los Lagos, San Antonio Shelter.

The Ticuna community was founded more than 80 years ago, made up of 15 families, about 86 people and 10 houses. Both men and women participate in traditional and economic activities such as fishing, hunting, agriculture and the craft trade. This imposing forest that favours the development of lush and dense vegetation, classified as the richest and most biodiverse on the planet, bases its economy mostly on the production of the chagra.

The chagra, is the main source of sustainable agriculture in the Ticuna spaces, transient or perennial crops are produced with a production period that is modified between 0 and more than 10 years, which are managed by families. These economic activities that are part of the Ticuna communities mean new income possibilities.

The location of the production of the chagra is chosen taking into account specific criteria such as the characteristics and the area of the land to be cultivated, its quality and access to water so that the crops can be watered or drained when necessary. In San Pedro, bananas - known as “bellacos” - and fariña, a powdered cassava flour considered a traditional base food that accompanies all your meals, are grown in chagras.

During the day Aldemar is a tour guide - for groups that travel to San Pedro - and a musician in the evenings. He explores the vastness of the forest daily. The trees guides him along the humid and deep path in which he moves freely to the rhythm of the whistles coming from the leaves in the Amazon. The rain and the bright sun alternate non stop during the day.

When crossing the Colombian thicket and moving through the water you can see the immensity of nature, surrounded by trees that are 35 meters high which guide the natives through the forest. You can hear the howls of the Pachamama. There are also various types of birds and monkeys in the majestic jungle that can be seen very closely, every corner of this immaculate jungle is protected by a magical shield.