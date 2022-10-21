Last week, two Just Stop Oil activists threw cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s world-famous ‘Sunflowers’ painting in London’s National Gallery, then glued themselves to the gallery wall.

Just Stop Oil formed earlier this year to protest against new oil and gas extraction in the UK. The painting, which is protected by glass, was not damaged.

The action prompted strong emotional reactions from the public, both positive and negative. Some fellow activists criticised the stunt. Others defended it, and likened the duo involved to other ‘unpopular’ activists of the past, whose tactics ‘worked’.

But what does it mean for a protest to ‘work’? Just Stop Oil’s action certainly attracted massive media attention, but is raising awareness enough?

An undervalued but powerful outcome of protest is the ability to shift the narrative. An analysis of world protests between 2006 and 2020 found that direct action protests “can have a significant impact in reframing debates and bringing issues into the global political agenda”.

Take the Occupy movement from a decade ago. Micah White, the former editor of Adbusters magazine, who helped to spark the movement, deemed Occupy Wall Street “a constructive failure”. But the group’s slogan, ‘We are the 99%’, is now known the world over, and has helped to bring about new discussions of inequality and the 1%.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) – a group for which I was once a former spokesperson – has also helped to shift the ‘Overton window’ (the range of policies the mainstream population considers acceptable) on climate change, bringing the terms ‘climate emergency’, ‘climate crisis’ and ‘net zero’ into everyday conversation. But XR’s main goal was to build a mass movement in order to create political change, so many members feel that it has failed.