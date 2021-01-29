Tunisia’s new uprising: a return of the police state?

Jridi was taken to the police station, where he was charged with ‘insulting a public officer during the performance of his duties’, a charge frequently used to intimidate citizens who take part in civil demonstrations or speak up against police brutality.

“I have the right to protest!” said Jridi. “I was detained for 72 hours at the Bouchoucha detention centre, with hundreds of other young people, many very young, who were taken from their homes arbitrarily and by force.”

“They brought them in pyjamas and flip-flops, which contradicts the claims of the cops that these were rioters who burned tires and assaulted supermarkets.”

Many of the protesters we interviewed confirmed that they were arrested by civilians claiming to be police officers, which has raised concerns about the return of plain-clothes militias contributing to the repression of protests in the country. In 2012 quasi-militias backed by the Islamist Ennahda party, known as the Leagues for the Protection of the Tunisian Revolution, would stand undercover next to police forces to intimidate and attack civil protesters.

A recent statement by Abdelkarim Harouni, Ennahda’s chairman of the Shoura council fuelled these fears. In an interview about the protests on Zitouna TV, Harouni said: “The children of Ennahdha will be on the ground to support the efforts of the security forces and protect the neighbourhoods.”

Government failure

In his speech on 19 January, Prime Minister Mechichi said that he is aware of the growing anger and frustration among Tunisians. He explained that the COVID-19 crisis has economic implications and that it has limited personal freedoms and the freedom of movement.

A week later, Mechichi reshuffled the cabinet and named 11 new ministers, hoping to alleviate the current political crisis. But Tunisians are craving accountability and a real change, and four of the newly appointed ministers are being investigated or suspected of corruption.

Anti-corruption and pro-transparency watchdog organisation ‘I Watch’ published a series of investigations about these suspicions – and urged Tunisians to oppose the new ministers. But on 26 January, parliament approved the cabinet reshuffle while protesters outside shouted: “The war on corruption will continue.”