“Formulaic justice”: read this Crimean Tatar journalist’s final words in court

“I, Nariman Ibraimovich Memedeminov, born on 7 May 1983, a native of Uzbekistan, repent for the crimes I have committed and admit my guilt.”

This is what those who are responsible for persecuting and repressing Crimean Tatars, Crimea’s Muslims, want to hear from me.

Why? The answer is very simple. They want to be able to say: “We are arresting terrorists and extremists.”

Remember, after a round of arrests [in 2016], Natalya Poklonskaya [the Prosecutor General of Crimea] said: “These people aren’t Tatars, they’re terrorists.” They want to be able to justify themselves to representatives of other countries, international organisations, and even to their own citizens.

But this is really a lot of nonsense.

Our people lived, they minded their own business for decades after returning from deportation. And now, suddenly, they became terrorists and extremists, they became people who threaten the security of the state.

They became this immediately after armed men destroyed this security [when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014].

Oh, what’s this I’m talking about? This is another topic, not one for discussion. “Over there [in Ukraine], it’s allowed. But here, well excuse me, it’s forbidden. Do you disagree with something? Do you stick out from the crowd? Well! That means we’re arresting you, prosecuting you, and then you turn up and start to show what is happening in your reports and smartphone videos. Which means that your articles and reports start to threaten the security of our state. Here you go: here’s Article 205 [of the Russian Criminal Code] on terrorism, or, in your case, Article 205.2: Public justification of terrorism!”

This why I’m not drinking coffee with my beloved wife after taking our kids to school, but am in Rostov-on-Don, in the Southern Regional Military Court, and hope that my next words, inshallah, will not be my last!

But the problem is that I should address my words to the court, which cannot listen to them – not of its own accord. Yes, the court cannot hear. The statue they call Lady Justice is blindfolded, symbolising objectivity and justice. In our case, Lady Justice wears ear plugs. Isn’t that strange? People use ear plugs to avoid background noises. Russia’s Lady Justice uses them to avoid hearing the truth. However, if our truth does not fit into their formulas, then it becomes background noise.

Formulaic law or formulaic legal proceedings - this is how the activities of Russia’s courts can be described. But again, why?

Surprisingly, the explanation really is very simple. Here is the ruling by Russia’s Supreme Court from 14 February 2003, when it recognised Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organisation. In 2019, they prosecute Memedeminov, just as they had prosecuted [Ruslan] Zeytullayev, [Enver] Mamutov [Crimean Tatars prosecuted in a Hizb ut-Tahrir case, sentenced by a Russian court — ed.] and other Crimean political prisoners for public justifications of terrorism, as well as video recordings in which Memedeminov uses the words “Hizb ut-Tahrir” or words connected to Hizb ut-Tahrir.

But wait!

Public justification of terrorism… what an appalling explanation… Here we have the 2003 ruling of the Russia Supreme Court, you’ve been talking about Hizb ut-Tahrir and use [words] connected to Hizb ut-Tahrir. That’s it! You publicly justified terrorism! Absurd, isn’t it? I agree with you! I’ve been behind bars for one and a half years because of this absurdity!

Here’s another example of “formulaic justice”: the “recognition of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People as an extremist organisation” [in 2016, a Crimean court banned the Mejlis, Crimean Tatars’ ruling body, as extremist]. There you have it! Are you a member of the Mejlis or do you sympathise with the Mejlis? You’ll face Article 282, on extremism. How is this the case? The Crimean Tatar national movement has a decades long history and has involved tens of thousands of people from the community… Oh, keep quiet. Those who are counting us are not at all interested, got it? Here’s the ruling: “the Mejlis are extremists,” so you’re an extremist, too!