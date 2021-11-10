‘The war left a hole in my soul’: Survivors’ trauma a year after Nagorno-Karabakh

The town of Vardenis sits near the shores of Lake Sevan, encircled by mountains, on the eastern edge of Armenia. The surrounding beauty belies the troubled history of this area in the southern Caucasus.

Beyond the snow-capped peaks is Azerbaijan. For decades, the two neighbours have been locked in an ongoing battle over Nagorno-Karabakh, located roughly 50 miles away in what is today Azerbaijani-controlled territory. A year ago, the conflict over the territory escalated into a six-week war, killing thousands of people and further deepening the rift between the two countries.

Then, overnight on 9-10 November 2020, Moscow brokered a peace deal that ended fighting, with Azerbaijan making significant territorial gains, including the second largest city in Karabakh, Shushi (which Azeris call Shusha). According to the UN Sustainable Development Group, 90,000 people, mostly women and children, fled Nagorno-Karabakh during the war. Now a year on, thousands are still living across Armenia, many in Yerevan, the capital, and some in border towns such as Vardenis.

But while the fighting may have stopped, many are living with the after-effects of this brutal war.

On the outskirts of Vardenis, a bumpy road takes us to a cluster of buildings with a playground outside. Inside the walls are painted with bright colours and decorated with children’s artwork.

This is the base of Astghavard, an organisation that supports disabled children. It was set up by Melanya Yepremyan, a local resident, after her twin grandsons were born with cerebral palsy. Known by everyone in the town as ‘Tatik’ (grandma), Yepremyan now also helps displaced families from Nagorno-Karabakh, providing social and psychological services, particularly for children. Many of them have lost loved ones, sustained injuries, and continue to live in unstable conditions.

“Sometimes [at the start of the war] the families stayed here in the centre to sleep because they didn’t have a home to go to,” Yepremyan says. With the help of the Red Cross, they organised activities for the children, such as art classes and excursions that “helped take their mind off the war”.