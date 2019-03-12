In Ukraine’s Donbas, mines are facing flooding — and environmental disaster

“What’s happening with the coal mining industry today reminds me of the 1990s, only now it’s in conditions of armed conflict,” Kostyantyn Ilchenko tells me. By the “1990s”, Ilchenko means the chaotic restructuring and funding problems that gripped Ukraine’s mining industry after the Soviet collapse.

Ilchenko experienced this firsthand. In 1997 he took out a lease on an abandoned mine (“Maiska”) in eastern Luhansk. With a contract from the state-owned Sverdlovantratsit company, Ilchenko rebooted operations at the Maiska mine and signed a contract with an investor. But he soon discovered that Leonid Kuchma’s government had ordered the closure of several mines on the pretext of “restructuring” the coal industry.

According to Ilchenko, the main aim of this exercise was to appropriate the funding allocated for it. In practice, restructuring often meant the closure of potentially profitable mines, while assets and equipment were sold off — leaving mines at risk of flooding and other problems.

In the late 1990s, Ilchenko fought against the closure of the Maiska mine, but its electricity supply was cut off. Later, the site was sealed off and surrounded by security guards. The pumps stopped working and the mine was flooded within two months.

Today, Ilchenko is head of the military-civilian administration in the frontline town of Zolote, which is split between Ukrainian and uncontrolled zones. And once again he’s fighting against the prospect of mines in the Donbas flooding.

A critical point

“Mines are interconnected systems,” Ilchenko tells me. “If one mine is flooded, water can flow into another mine if they’re linked. This linkage system is an essential safety element. If an accident happens in one shaft, miners can reach the surface safely through another.”

Pervomayskvugіllya, a state-owned enterprise, consists of six mines in the Luhansk region. Three of them are still in operation and so are still pumping water out. The other three are located on the other side of the line of control, where water levels are not being monitored. This is why working mines in Ukraine-controlled territory have been subject to flooding for a year now.

“Groundwater flowed into the Rodina mine, which was already undergoing restructuring, and from there it flowed into the Zolote mine which is linked to the Karbonit mine,” says Ilchenko.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has also reported mine flooding in government-controlled area. “Take note: the volume of water flowing into the Zolote mine is 940 tonnes an hour,” Deputy Minister Georgy Tuka announced back in summer 2018.