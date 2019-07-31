Inside Ukraine’s museum of electoral trash

In a recent interview, now former MP Mustafa Nayem (who didn’t stand in the election) produced the following figures for election campaign costs: according to his calculations, just to be visible in your constituency costs £80,000-£160,000, and a victory will set you back between £400,000 and £800,000. Why do people want to stand for election to the Rada?

Candidates have to work on their visibility. No one’s going to vote for a no name candidate, no matter how good they are. As for motivation, that’s a good question to ask voters as well. A candidate may spend an MP’s salary, which is 17,000-30,000 hryvnia [£530-£935 a month], not including bonuses and benefits, several times over just on TV ads. A monthly outlay of even 50,000 hryvnia [£1,560] is nothing in terms of advertising costs.

Take, for example, Volodymyr Karplyuk, a local candidate in the Kyiv region town of Irpin . He is implicated in an anti-corruption case. I can imagine that for him, a parliamentary seat would mean a chance to acquire immunity from prosecution. I can’t swear to it - in order to avoid a court case - but I can imagine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the leaders of the Servant of the People party have said they will abolish parliamentarians’ immunity from prosecution. Ukrainian politicians would no longer be able to rely on it. How realistic are these promises?

In our Museum of Electoral Trash we have a video compilation showing the promises made over 1999-2014 by various parties about ending parliamentary immunity. And not only ending this immunity, but also reducing the number of MPs.

These kind of slogans are popular now.

Political memory is very handy for reminding the people who have already been in power that “you promised this, two elections ago. Why haven’t you done it?”

It’s important to remind voters that if a candidate is trying to obtain votes dishonestly - the Verkhovna Rada passes the state budget and creates and monitors the government – this same candidate will control the taxes taken from your wallets. Are you prepared to trust your money, intended for the building of hospitals, schools and roads, to a candidate whose financial transparency and integrity are suspect?