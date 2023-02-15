Fleeing Donetsk

Last autumn, I fled Donetsk, the city in eastern Ukraine where I grew up and lived for 25 years. Six days later, after a long and complicated journey that took me through Russia and Belarus, I finally arrived in Kyiv.

I had wanted to leave since 2014, when Russia-backed separatists took over the city and some of the surrounding region, self-proclaiming a puppet state.

With the help of volunteer friends from Kyiv, but also volunteers from Russia, I finally managed it. They helped me with transport arrangements, paid the travel costs and found me somewhere to live in Kyiv.

And on 7 October, I hugged my mother goodbye and boarded a bus going to Rostov-on-Don, the closest large Russian city to the Ukrainian border, at Donetsk’s Central Bus station. There was no other way to leave our occupied city. My mum stood by the window, crying, and made a gesture that meant ‘you are my heart’.

I was advised by the Russians who assisted me that I should use my Ukrainian passport to cross into Russia, so that I could get a migration card, which you need to leave Russia. I’ve had a Ukrainian passport since birth, and in the past eight years have acquired a passport issued by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (‘DPR’) – which you need to access basic necessities in the city – as well as a Russian passport.

At the Russian border, all the passengers with Russian passports were waved through, but I couldn’t use mine because I wouldn’t have then been allowed to travel from Belarus to Ukraine. I was interrogated for a long time and my phone was examined. Eventually the border guards let me through because I claimed my ultimate destination was St Petersburg, but by then the bus had left without me and I had to use the last of my money to take a taxi for the 90-kilometre journey to Rostov.

Three days later, Russian volunteers got me a train ticket to Minsk, the capital of Belarus. This time, I used my Russian passport. I was glad I did, as I saw a young woman with a Ukrainian passport who was taken off a train at the Belarusian border. Later, I decided to get rid of my Russian and DPR passports before I returned to Ukraine.

I spent 36 hours on that train with people who supported the war. I wanted to climb down from my bunk bed and shout at them that what they were saying was absurd, that Russia had invaded Ukraine, forcing me to leave my home and my loved ones behind. But I kept silent.

In Minsk, I took a train to Brest, in southern Belarus, and then a taxi to the Mokrany-Domanove border crossing to Ukraine. At the border, Ukrainian guards questioned me for around three hours and went through my things. It’s not every day that a woman who spent eight years under occupation travels to Kyiv.

“I'm home!” This was my first thought after finally crossing into Ukraine. I stood with two heavy suitcases in the middle of a road with holes in it and surrounded by strangers, but feeling relieved.

I arrived in Kyiv on 13 October. For a long time I couldn’t believe I was free.