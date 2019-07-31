Invisible in plain sight: fighting loneliness in the homeless community

Leaving school in February 1989, Rupi found himself, as many do at that age, wondering what next. “I’d meet my friends in the park and we would talk politics, how there is nothing to do in Gavojdia, no opportunities. But at the time, if the police saw a group of men meeting together in public, they could put you in prison. The police would grab you, give you a smack in the head with a truncheon; democratisers they called them.”

Rupi managed to eventually find a job in a factory but the work was hard and poorly paid. He ended up on the streets and, in an effort to improve his life, fled with two friends across the border. “But we were caught and brought to a room in the border office. The border police gave me an old phone and told me to put the handset to my ear and say, ‘I’m sorry for betraying my country.’ This was a long sentence because, at the same time, they would send electric shocks. I had to say it several times and I have come to accept now that this was torture.” What followed, however, was worse. Rupi was sent to prison for one year.

It was a tough time for Rupi, both mentally and physically. For one, political prisoners (like Rupi) were separated and afforded worse conditions than their criminal counterparts; “they were allowed outside in the yard. Us, no. Also, we had to remain silent at all times, couldn’t speak to one another. If we did, we were punished, beaten. This experience of not being able to speak without punishment affected me quite a lot. For some time afterwards, I couldn’t speak or respond to people. It’s a very bizarre experience.”

Day-to-day life was tough; “I got in trouble, beaten around 3 times a day. They would let me out of my cell to clean the corridors; ‘quicker, quicker, quicker’, they would say. I did have one familiar face though, a friend from the orphanage. He was bigger than me and had done military service where he was a chef. So, when he was put in prison, he was assigned to the kitchens. He was all good, he had food,” Rupi recalls. “I remember that he came to see me once or twice and gave me a block of polenta.”

Rupi only spent a couple of months in prison in the end as the revolution of 1989 swept across Eastern Europe. Before anyone could be liberated, though, the 500 or so political prisoners alongside Rupi were, he explains, “put into groups of 50. I was in group 3 and we were marched towards the prison doors. Group 1 went out and were shot by firing squad.” Why? Because they were so-called ‘enemies of communism’ or ‘revolutionaries’ with links to those who were busy sparking a revolution.

In the end, Rupi escaped with his life as the military police stormed the prison just in time. Rupi asserts that “if it wasn’t for this (the revolution), I would have died. It was then that I started believing in God.”

Rupi returned home to Gavojdia, but found that there was no work for a former prisoner. Instead, he tried, this time successfully, to cross the border towards the West in the search of a better life. Rupi recalls that it took him and two friends over two months to make it to Germany. 28 years later and he is now in the UK and hopes to get his lorry driving licence.

At the start of the interview, Rupi explained, “I have a lot to say, a lot to get out because, you see, I’m all alone, not a big social life.” Later on he talked about where we had first met, Catching Lives and how he goes there to meet people, to have a chat. But not every homeless person will have the same access to services like this, amidst rising homelessness and dwindling funds for service providers.

There is something we can do though. Why not have a chat, exchange a friendly nod or a handshake with a homeless person the next time you are walking to work. You might talk to Rupi, someone else with a story to tell, dramatic or otherwise. But you will be talking to a human being, one who may feel lonely or rejected from society. The homeless are often written off as the drunk, drugged and mentally ill but in truth there’s a rich tapestry of human experience that deserves to be looked in the eye, talked and listened to. Why not start now?