‘A year later, Breonna Taylor still hasn’t had justice. Say her name’

Coming out to demand justice for Breonna wasn’t a thought process, it was a reaction. I saw what happened to George Floyd and I was instantly enraged. And then to see that Breonna Taylor’s story was similar in terms of police brutality – and that it was in my hometown, I didn’t really have a choice to make.

The community supported and took care of each other in the best way that we could while trying to fight for Black liberation. We fed and clothed people, provided mental health resources, and paid people’s car notes and rent because a lot of activists lost their employment.

Right now, the most important way to honor the life of Breonna Taylor is to continue to put pressure on our state and local politicians who are prosecuting people for lawfully assembling and utilizing their first amendment right to speak against police brutality.

We’re also looking to get Breonna’s law, House Bill 21 passed – which will ban no-knock warrants as well as institute a lot of oversight and accountability.

Louisville’s mayor, Greg Fischer, declared that racism is a public health crisis, but what tangible actions are happening to deal with it? We want funds reallocated from law enforcement to go into things such as mental health. We need to invest in education to raise up our young Black boys and girls to understand their role and their responsibility.

We need to keep our foot on the pedal. This isn't a celebratory moment. This is a continuation of the work. Say her name.

Latoia Stafford, 37: ‘Great things came from this movement, but the media isn’t talking about that’