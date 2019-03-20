Living as a Refugee in Cornwall

Rufayda* makes the biggest impression. She arrived in Cornwall three years ago. She studies English three days a week, volunteers part-time, all the while taking care of her three young children. Every day she drives herself to learn 20 new words. For Rufayda, education is twinned with any notion of success. At 20 she is just a year older than me.

***

For a Syrian refugee, settling in the UK is far from the end of their long, perilous journey. Once settled, one journey is over and another begins. The journey of starting life anew is, for many refugees, the more difficult endeavour. Settling and starting from scratch in a foreign country and learning a new language are just some of the difficulties they face.

Constantly feeling like a fish out of water, many seek comfort by moving to Britain’s culturally diverse cities. But what if you are resettled in a rural region like Cornwall? While you may be fortunate to reside in quaint and idyllic coastal towns, you may also be confronted with varying degrees of ignorance and a lack of diversity. Recorded cases of hate crime motivated by religion rose by 30 per cent in Devon and Cornwall, according to government statistics published last October.

With this in mind, I set out to see what life in Cornwall is like for refugees. Along the way I embarked on a sobering journey of my own.

***

The Cornwall Faith Forum supports refugees with the issues they face as they resettle in Cornwall. They aim to “provide the day-to-day resources needed by refugees already resettled, from conversations to ironing boards.”

The day I arrive in Truro, the sky is overcast. I'm greeted outside the Forum meeting space by Rita Stephen, an Interfaith Development Worker working with the Syrian refugee families that have been resettled in Cornwall.

Rita's organisation hosts weekly coffee mornings to provide a safe, familiar and comforting social space for the refugee families. The Forum is held in the hall of a local church, decorated with religious iconography like ceramic ornaments of the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus Christ. An interesting choice of venue, the families are all Muslim.

That day Rita comes bearing gifts and spreads them across the kitchen counter. Her assortment of treats is particular; full-fat milk, similar to the milk the women drank in Syria, cherry cake, chocolate biscuits, Waitrose Essential tea bags, Kenco instant coffee and a variety of fruits to offset the sweet treats.

At first, I’m apprehensive, I wander around the hall deliberating on how best to approach the families, anxious not to ask anything that might retraumatise them. I think about a story I had read the day before, about the UN (rightly) barring journalists from interviewing Rohingyan refugees due to reporters yelling in camps: “Has anybody in here been raped?” This callous and invasive questioning risked retraumatising refugees, and led me to question my own ethics as a journalist.

Back in Cornwall, in the church hall, the women strike me as remarkably sharp and articulate, with the little bits of Arabic I comprehend. When they use their limited English, it is pointed and well-considered.

I gather the courage to introduce myself.