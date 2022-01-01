RELAY web banner 2021.png

Technology and Democracy

Technology and Democracy: Opinion

The “future needs wisdom”: going beyond the numbers with Covid-19

Helga Nowotny’s new book teaches us to understand the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than simply predict it

Read now
2HK2JHF.jpg
erasmus support.png

Latest

About Technology and Democracy

This series is part of the RELAY project's 'A digital Europe fit for all' . RELAY is coordinated by Maastricht University's Brussels Campus and receives funding from the Erasmus+ programme. The aim is to both raise awareness and critically investigate the European Commission's political priorities. More information is available on the RELAY website

Read more
Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData