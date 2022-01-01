Technology and Democracy
The “future needs wisdom”: going beyond the numbers with Covid-19
Helga Nowotny’s new book teaches us to understand the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than simply predict it
Latest
-
Beyond privacy: there are wider issues at stake over Big Tech in medicine
A focus on privacy can obscure broader questions about how Big Tech will reshape health and medicine – and...
-
The EU should refocus the AI Act on workers and people
Proposed EU legislation on AI is driven by a desire for growth, with few provisions for safeguarding the rights of...
-
A ten-point manifesto for a Digital European Citizenship
How the EU can wrest control of the internet from big tech, and transform the digital sphere into a force for...
-
Regulating Big Tech is not enough. We need platform socialism
Facebook won't let state oversight trump shareholder interest, so alternatives – based on common ownership and...
-
What do the EU’s ambitious plans for a digital revolution mean for citizens?
The EU’s challenge isn’t just to make Europe fit for the digital age, but to ensure that the digital age fits...