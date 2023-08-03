International students have told openDemocracy how impossible demands from landlords have left them living in hostels and asking friends for help.

Overseas students contribute billions to the UK’s economy but some universities and colleges do not have dedicated halls of residence for them, while those that do are often oversubscribed – forcing students to turn to the unregulated private rental market.

Neehal Bajwa, vice-president for liberation and equality at the National Union of Students (NUS), says issues facing international students include finding a UK guarantor or paying six months’ rent upfront. Both options can be difficult and expensive, and sometimes a student may be faced with the high costs of living in a hotel while they look for long-term accommodation.

Finding a guarantor, typically a UK homeowner with a high five-figure salary, is especially difficult for international students without relatives in Britain.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

If they can’t find a willing guarantor, some international students end up using a rent guarantor company. One example we found charged £300 to guarantee a 12-month contract.

Nigerian student Oluwasola Adesulu finished his law degree in Oxford and moved to Manchester for a master’s course at the University of Law in 2022.

“I thought I would get an apartment within one or two days, but it was difficult, and I ended up staying at a Travelodge. When that became too expensive, I moved to another private hostel,” he told openDemocracy.

Even though his first degree was from the UK, it was a challenge for Adesulu to rent a flat in Manchester. After exploring numerous UK lettings websites and scouring Facebook groups, he settled for a house without a contract, only to be promptly issued a week’s notice to leave.

“I couldn’t do anything because I hadn’t signed a contract,” he said, adding that the landlord’s excuse was that the council wanted to take over the house. The situation took its toll and Adesulu began to struggle academically as exams loomed.