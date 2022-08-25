“You’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do,” said another friendly postie, one of our family’s pandemic heroes, when I asked him about the strike. “5.5% won’t wash.” Like 97.1% of the Communication and Workers Union’s Royal Mail members, he voted in favour of a series of strikes in the coming weeks.

Or, look at the trains – which have spent much of the summer stationary as workers strike to stop companies from slashing wages and staff (including those who are needed for basic safety), while profits from soaring fares are whizzed rapidly abroad. In this case, it is at least the public that is benefitting – primarily the public in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Chiltern and Cross Country railways are ultimately owned by Deutsche Bahn, and so the German government, which slashed fares on all city and regional public to €9 a month over the summer. No such luck for their British customers, who can expect train fares to increase again in January.

Meanwhile, Greater Anglia and the East and West Midlands Railways are ultimately owned by Nederlandse Spoorwegen, a Dutch state-owned rail company – which made a €377m pre-tax profit on its UK franchises last year. A Nederlandse Spoorwegen train from Amsterdam to Groeningan, 200 kilometres to the north-east, currently costs £25. A London to Norwich ticket – also 200 kilometres to the north-east, also on a Nederlandse Spoorwegen train – costs £60.

C2C, which runs train services between Essex and London, and Avanti Westcoast are ultimately owned by the Italian state-owned rail company Trenitalia. A train from London to Southend – 66 kilometres away – currently costs £14. A train from Rome to Latina – a distance of about 73 kilometres – costs around £5. And, in my experience, Italian trains are significantly more luxurious.

The UK does have one actually private rail operator. In October, First Group, which owns Great Western Railways, South Western Railways and the Transpennine Express, offered shareholders £500m in a buy-back scheme, and earlier this year, they paid out £8.2m in dividends, by my sums. The company’s biggest shareholder is the New York-based private equity firm Coast Capital.

A perfect storm of inequality

This great British rip-off, which is hitting the fan after 40 years, has been met with a surge in prices caused by the current omni-crisis.

Climate change is destroying crops, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has damaged the output of two of the world’s biggest grain producers, and delivered a jump in gas prices. The lifting of COVID lockdowns has delivered a surge in demand, which has hit a bottleneck in the world’s fleet of just 5,500 container ships, record numbers of which have been abandoned by unscrupulous owners in recent years. Brexit means costs for importers.

But, while customs checks at British borders add to the cost of importing from Europe, the devastation of Ukraine’s fields doesn’t make it more expensive for US food giant Cargill to grow wheat on the Great Plains. It just means there’s less flour to go around, so the firm can charge more for its wheat and see profits rise – which has helped three members of the Cargill family to join the world’s rich list this year. Restrictions on Russian oil don’t make it more expensive for Shell, BP or the Saudis to pump theirs. It just means they can demand higher prices. Shell’s share price is up 35% since 1 January, BP’s, 30%. In May, Saudi Aramco replaced Apple as the biggest company in the world.