El Salvador: life in Mara Salvatrucha’s territory

Leaving behind the exhaust pipes hubbub of Great San Salvador, which is the high-sounding name our driver uses to refer to the metropolitan area of El Salvador’s capital city, we head towards a neighborhood in the outskirts controlled by the Mara Salvatrucha, aka MS-13 gang.

As part of the field research for an International Crisis Group (ICG) report on security policies in El Salvador, the aim of our visit is to get to know first-hand what the day-to-day life is like in a gang-controlled area, and what are the main concerns of the people who live there – on the understanding that the conditions in which they live are shared by a majority of Salvadorans, given that criminal groups are established in more than half of the 262 municipalities of the country, according to conservative estimates.

As a preventive measure, we had been advised to wear casual clothes, without any letters or numbers on them - especially 13 or 18, which refer to the largest gangs in the country: the MS-13, the 18-Sureños and the 18-Revolucionarios.

A few miles before we get there, the colleague who has helped arrange our visit gives us a last-minute warning: "If anything happens, let me do the talking. And, above all, never try to look them in the eyes, so as not to seem defiant. "

We take a detour from the main road to get to the community we are to visit, and through our van’s un-polarized windows we catch sight of an amazingly calm atmosphere.

It is about four o'clock in the afternoon, and a caravan of schoolboys in uniform is making its way home along the edge of the road under the shade provided by trees so thick that no hot sunrays can get through.

At the end of the unpaved road our van keeps staggering through, the silhouettes of a group of young people come into view. Some of them are wearing caps and have no shirt on, some are standing and others sitting in what looks like an improvised roadblock.

We slow down, lower the windows, and one of the community leaders who is with us puts out his arm to greet the MS-13 soldiers - one of the lowest ranks in the gang hierarchy.

Upon seeing him, they indicate with a gesture that we can keep going. I guess rather than see the scene out of the corner of my eye, trying not to lose sight of the road ahead and to conceal the unnatural expression of tranquility on my face. Here we are, we have reached our destination.

Most communities in El Salvador, even the humblest ones, usually have a locked access gate and only tenants have a key to it. The place we are visiting has even a 24-hour surveillance system manned by neighbourhood men in turns.

It seems unavoidable to be asking why they have so many security measures in such a remote, apparently calm place, but we wait for the neighbours to tell us about it as we talk about the community’s daily life.

Neighbourhoods such as this one have become the main focus of conflict between security forces and gang members in recent years. Between January 2015 and August 2016, El Salvador’s National Civil Police (PNC) recorded 1.074 armed clashes.

After winning the 2014 elections, the new government put an end to the previous truce policy with the gangs promoted by Sánchez Cerén’s predecessor Mauricio Funes.

A new version of the strong hand policy which has been used by all the governments of El Salvador since 2003 is now the pillar of the security strategy of current President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, from the former Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) guerrilla, now a political party.

After winning the 2014 elections, the new government put an end to the previous truce policy with the gangs promoted by Sánchez Cerén’s predecessor Mauricio Funes, also from the FMLN, who between 2012 and 2013 sought to reduce the number of homicides in exchange for prison benefits.

The increase in anti-gang operations in the communities in recent years has been complemented with a series of extraordinary measures in a number of prisons where gang members remain in isolation in deplorable conditions, as well as an ambitious prevention strategy called El Salvador’s Safe Plan which, although it includes rehabilitation as one of its five axes, has so far been implemented focusing almost exclusively on fighting crime.

In due course, I ask: "How is it with the gangs here? Do they leave you alone?" Then, the person we are talking with gets closer, opening his eyes wide: "They", he whispers, as if they could hear us, "they are not the problem. If we don’t do anything to them, they leave us alone. But the police, they sure are a problem".

One of the colleagues who is with us joins in the conversation and tells us that, a few months ago, a group of police and military, the hybrid formula that has now become the norm in all anti-gang operations in El Salvador, abused him right at the entrance of the community. "They even pointed a gun at me. It was very unpleasant", he says.

Given that a large number of policemen live in gang-controlled areas, many of them have to live hidden in their own neighbourhoods or move out to save their lives.

Even though the Salvadoran PNC is one of the police forces which have more popular support in Central America, the pressure on them and the cycle of revenge between gang members and police have skyrocketed since the end of the truce and the implementation of the new security strategy. In 2017 alone, gangs have killed a total of 66 security officers.

Given that a large number of policemen live in gang-controlled areas, many of them have to live hidden in their own neighbourhoods or move out to save their lives. They are now the blank of those who are counterattacking the State for its increased repression.

"So, you go and talk to them without any problem?" I ask. "Yes, we do. When there is a problem, we meet with them and fix it. They know us, we are all from here", says the community leader we are interviewing.

Despite the fact that gangs are considered terrorist groups since 2015 by El Salvador’s Supreme Court of Justice, the reality in communities such as this one is the very much the same throughout the country. Dialogue with gang members, which are considered by the State itself de facto authorities in many areas, is part of everyday life for thousands of Salvadorans.

"I must tell you, though," says our interviewee, "those guys, what they need is a job. If they were given a job, there would be no more crime". The community leader tells us about a personal experience of his with the local gang members.

Labour was needed to build new housing in the neighbourhood and he hired the youngsters manning the block down the road. He says that when the building work was finished, the patojos, as the Salvadorans call young people, went back to their usual.

This community leader’s story is a reflection of the hard economic reality of El Salvador, the country with the lowest economic growth in Central America. Weighed down by the high level of crime and the shortcomings of its productive sector, the country's economy is essentially outsourced and 16% of its GDP comes from remittances from the United States.

Call centers, where many deported people from the United States, who are proficient in English, end up working, have become the country’s great hope for job creation in a context where one in five young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years does not study or work.

Our hosts warn us that it is safer for us to get going before sunset. So, we say goodbye with a strong handshake, promising to be back with a copy of our report when ready.

We start the van and drive from the community towards the MS-13 improvised control. Again, we slow down as we get near, and lower the windows.

Although I try to be strong and keep looking in front of me, I cannot help but divert my gaze a bit so I can have a look at them and see who are the ones posing the threat we just talked about in whispers, those who are putting more than half the country on its knees before them and to whom even the President of the United States dedicates a ridiculous portion of his public speech.

I wondered what time has in store for these young MS-13 soldiers, without resources and with a guaranteed future in prison or death.

What I saw was a tall, dark, shirtless boy, no more than 16 years old, with a shovel on his shoulder. He had a proud look on his face and a hand on his hip. He looked like an apprentice labourer pausing before going back to his toil. He outstretched his hand towards the van.

I asked our colleague if he wanted something. He said: "They ask for a little help, because they are patching up the road. Sometimes we give them something, but today I don’t have any coins with me".

When we reached the main road, the words of the community leader kept ringing in my ears: "Those guys, what they need is a job. If they were given a job, there would be no more crime". And I wondered what time has in store for these young MS-13 soldiers, without resources and with a guaranteed future in prison or death.

Probably, at some stage, when they grow older, they may want to leave the gang - as a recent survey by the International University of Florida of more than 1.000 imprisoned gang members indicates. They will then have to adduce family reasons or become active members of an Evangelical church, which are the only two recognized ways to "calm down" or leave the group.

Night falls in Great San Salvador. As we drive further away from the community, I think of the neighbours we talked to, the MS-13 worker-soldiers and the policemen who mistreated our colleague. They are all Salvadorans, they are all humble and poor and have a similar uncertain future that I very much doubt that any security policy, however good it may be, can improve.

Only a profound change in the economic model, a policy of victim assistance that does not criminalize people for living where they live and, above all, engaging in community dialogue with those who want to leave criminal life behind, can improve this country’s perspective.

In the meantime, violence in El Salvador will keep on being the same as justice which, as Monseñor Óscar Romero so insightfully said: "is like a snake, it only bites those who go barefoot".