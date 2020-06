ԱՄՆ-ը դադարեցնում է ապատեղեկատվություն տարածած հայկական կայքի ֆինանսավորումը

Lockdown restrictions in African countries seem to have slowing down transmission of coronavirus on the continent. But they have also been brutally enforced, driving the most economically vulnerable into destitution and disrupting other essential health services.

Were the costs and benefits weighed well enough? Did the restrictions go too far? Was an opportunity for smart, Africa-appropriate lockdowns missed?

Join us for a live discussion on Thursday 11 June at 5pm UK time/6pm CET.

Hear from:

Mausi Segun Executive Director of Human Rights Watch’s Africa Division, based in Nigeria.

Catherine Kyobutungi Epidemiologist and Executive Director of the African Population and Health Research Center, based in Kenya.

Gilad Isaacs Co-director, Institute for Economic Justice, South Africa.

Chair: Ferial Haffajee Associate Editor, Daily Maverick, South Africa.