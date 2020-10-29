A feminist blueprint for saving democracy in the US – and beyond

A group of women link arms, shielding protestors from armed security forces who stand ready to detain them. Thousands of women, many dressed head to toe in white and holding flowers, line the streets in “chains of solidarity”.

These are the “Women in White”, who have mobilised in unprecedented numbers in Belarus, calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko after his disputed re-election this August.

Belarus offers a cautionary tale. It’s a story of an authoritarian leader who rigged an election, claiming to have secured 80% of the vote. When people rose up in protest, he cracked down through widespread police brutality and the arrest of thousands of peaceful protestors.

Here in the US, it’s no secret that Trump has been laying the groundwork for shady election manoeuvres. He has consistently cast doubt on the validity of mail-in ballots and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump has shown willingness to use violence, deploying federal troops to suppress non-violent protests for racial justice in Washington, DC and Portland. And he has emboldened an armed, white supremacist base in urging the Proud Boys to “stand by and stand back”. These are loud and clear warning signs of the risks this November brings.