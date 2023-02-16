Trigger warning: This report makes reference to transphobic abuse and violence

Trans people at a London vigil for trans girl Brianna Ghey have told of their grief at her killing and their anger at a rising level of hatred towards the trans community.

“As I learned about what happened to Brianna Ghey I was very troubled by it,” said one attendee. “I felt that it was very much connected to everything I have been seeing in the news and all the discussions that have been happening in the mainstream media about trans people.”

Ghey’s killing in Warrington has proved a flashpoint for the UK’s transgender community. More than 50 events have been organised and attended by thousands of trans people.

The vigil that took place yesterday outside the Department for Education (DfE) in London’s Great Smith Street was attended by upwards of 1,000 people. The mood was one of grief and anger – but also some hope that sprung from the sheer number of people who attended. This was not just a vigil; it was also a protest.

There were chants of “protect trans youth”, “fuck the culture war” and other messages pointing to what attendees perceived as attempts to vilify their existence. There was also a minute’s silence, during which attendees lit candles; a short ‘die-in’ protest where people lay down to represent dead trans people; and tributes to Brianna left outside the DfE.