“Before this situation, I was concerned that a lot of people who pushed for independence as their main priority had largely turned a blind eye to a lot of the problems within Scotland, and viewed independence as a panacea,” said Esme Houston, an Aberdeen-based queer activist.

But with the UK government acting to block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Act, which would make it easier for trans people to correct the gender on their birth certificates and other official paperwork, she feels differently.

“Now, I understand that independence is the only way to achieve [progressive] goals in the face of a highly conservative UK government,” she explained.

Like all of the LGBTIQ activists openDemocracy has spoken to in the past 24 hours, Houston is particularly frustrated by UK Labour. The party failed to oppose Rishi Sunak’s decision to block the legislation, despite Scottish Labour backing the bill in Holyrood.

She said: “If Keir Starmer is also in favour of blocking the bill in the UK Parliament, that’s even more concerning – the Tories and Labour are the only parties capable of governing given the UK’s outdated first-past-the-post system.

“They are undermining Scottish and trans people’s autonomy – the only way to get what we need is to sever ourselves entirely from the UK.”

Speaking yesterday, Starmer said he had “concerns” about the Scottish legislation, particularly about its lowering of the age at which a person can change their legal gender to 16.

In the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, Robin, 44, was against the country leaving the UK. She lives in Fife, Scotland, but originally comes from England. “All things being normal, I do feel it’s better to be in unions,” she told openDemocracy. “I wasn’t for independence before.”

By yesterday afternoon, her views were changing. While for her, Brexit had already “reopened” the question of independence, the UK government’s opposition to trans rights, and the Scottish government’s support, was “pushing [her] further” in that direction.

Also swaying her, was Labour’s failure, as she saw it, to stand up for her rights as a trans woman. Robin explained: “We’re seeing this week Keir Starmer being utterly depressingly shockingly disappointing – trying to curry favour with the right, spouting nonsense, which, as a human rights lawyer, he must know is nonsense.

“So that’s Labour, which would be my normal political home, screwed up. It does feel quite extraordinary to see the question [of independence] changed in this way.”

Later in the day, after Sunak’s government announced its plan to block the Scottish legislation, Robin messaged openDemocracy again – her views had well and truly shifted. “With tonight’s announcement,” she said, “I will be helping the independence campaign. I think the Tories actually want rid of Scotland but can’t admit it.”